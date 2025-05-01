© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Media Giving Days - May 1 & 2 - DOUBLE YOUR DONATION with a MATCH from Linda Castleman & Mike Zia!

Rylee Britton's parents say the community's support is helping through a very difficult time | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 1, 2025 at 8:24 AM CDT
A candlelight vigil at Glenwood High School April 30, 2025.
Glenwood High School
A candlelight vigil at Glenwood High School April 30, 2025.
  • Zachery Britton, Rylee's father, was overcome with emotion when he came to the vigil and saw the bleachers filled with people wearing red
  • Two of the six children injured in Monday's crash at the YNOT after school camp are out of the hospital
  • Ball Chatham students will return to school on Friday but there will be a large focus on social emotional learning
  • Organizations that provide after school tutoring and other services for students are asking lawmakers for a $50 million appropriation
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories