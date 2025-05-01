Rylee Britton's parents say the community's support is helping through a very difficult time | First Listen
- Zachery Britton, Rylee's father, was overcome with emotion when he came to the vigil and saw the bleachers filled with people wearing red
- Two of the six children injured in Monday's crash at the YNOT after school camp are out of the hospital
- Ball Chatham students will return to school on Friday but there will be a large focus on social emotional learning
- Organizations that provide after school tutoring and other services for students are asking lawmakers for a $50 million appropriation