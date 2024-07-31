© 2024 NPR Illinois
Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher absent from council due to a family medical challenge | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 31, 2024 at 8:17 AM CDT
  • Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher absent from council due to a family medical challenge
  • A police union that had filed a grievance over the dismissal of Sean Grayson has decided NOT to pursue the matter
  • The federal government is letting Illinois cover more non-traditional healthcare services through Medicaid
  • Federal officials estimate many students missing out on a Pell Grant this year due to FAFSA problems
