Governor Pritzker signs the new state budget | First Listen

- Governor Pritzker signs the new state budget
- Sangamon County Judge Gail Noll blocks a new law that would prevent General Assembly candidates who didn't run in the primary from getting on the November ballot
- A new bill gives children in foster care the right to choose how they want to wear their own hair
- A congressman is touring the state to highlight a report on how the Chinese Communist Party is behind much of the illegal fentanyl brought into the U.S.
- Scientists studying how nature can help clean up plastic
- The International Carillon Festival gets underway in Springfield
- Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle talks about the Art Glass Adventure