Governor Pritzker signs the new state budget | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:29 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Governor Pritzker signs the new state budget
  • Sangamon County Judge Gail Noll blocks a new law that would prevent General Assembly candidates who didn't run in the primary from getting on the November ballot
  • A new bill gives children in foster care the right to choose how they want to wear their own hair
  • A congressman is touring the state to highlight a report on how the Chinese Communist Party is behind much of the illegal fentanyl brought into the U.S.
  • Scientists studying how nature can help clean up plastic
  • The International Carillon Festival gets underway in Springfield
  • Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau's Amy Beadle talks about the Art Glass Adventure
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
