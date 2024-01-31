Illinois State Board of Elections keeps Trump on the primary ballot | First Listen
- Federal prosecutors are asking former Illinois House Chief of Staff Tim Mapes be sentenced to five years in prison
- Chicago's mayor pushing back deadline for migrants to leave temporary shelters
- Carlos Ortega, a Springfield native, will lead Downtown Springfield Inc. (DSI)
- Springfield Ward 9 Alderman Jim Donelan talks about the city's budget process