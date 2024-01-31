© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Illinois State Board of Elections keeps Trump on the primary ballot | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:25 AM CST
  • Illinois State Board of Elections keeps Trump on the primary ballot
  • Federal prosecutors are asking former Illinois House Chief of Staff Tim Mapes be sentenced to five years in prison
  • Chicago's mayor pushing back deadline for migrants to leave temporary shelters
  • Carlos Ortega, a Springfield native, will lead Downtown Springfield Inc. (DSI)
  • Springfield Ward 9 Alderman Jim Donelan talks about the city's budget process
