IDOT crews are working to repair potholes caused by winter weather

The Illinois Department of Transportation said work crews will be repairing potholes on state highways and interstates.

Recent heavy snow, rains and freezing temperatures have caused an increase in potholes. According to the agency, potholes typically are caused by water getting into or underneath the pavement. During freeze and thaw periods, the moisture causes the asphalt or concrete to shift, buckle or break. When vehicles drive over these weakened areas, they damage the pavement.

“Potholes unfortunately can be anticipated to form as a result of the weather patterns at this time of year,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We will be doing our best to make repairs as they develop, but we ask for your cooperation as well to ensure everyone’s safety. Pothole patching operations are work zones. Please be on alert for the orange IDOT trucks, reducing your speed and moving over so they have room to work.”

Motorists can expect brief lane closures as required and should allow extra time for trips through areas where patching is taking place. At all times, drivers are urged to pay close attention for flaggers and signs, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment. Non-emergency patching operations usually take place during nonpeak travel periods and often require temporary lane closures.

IDOT said it is committed to patching potholes as quickly as possible.

To report a pothole on a state highway or interstate, call 1-800-452-ID(4368).

To view a short video on how potholes form, click here or visit IDOT’s YouTube channel.

