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Midwest Food Bank celebrates $550,000 donation from Latter-day Saints

WGLT | By Courtney Conroy
Published March 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM CDT
Nine people stand in a warehouse in front of stacked boxes labeled "Midwest Food Bank," smiling at the camera. The background shows shelves filled with similar boxes and products.
courtesy
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Midwest Food Bank
Staff at Midwest Food Bank hosted a celebration recently at its Morton warehouse to recognize the donation.

Just over $500,000 in food, equipment and relief supplies will aid Midwest Food Bank. The donation comes from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The nonprofit recently celebrated the donation at its Morton location, including a check presentation from the Light the World Giving Machine fundraising effort in Iowa.

“This is more than a donation — it’s an investment in our ability to serve,” said Jada Hoerr, chief resource officer of Midwest Food Bank. “The church’s support allows us to respond faster, go farther and feed more people.”

The organization also showcased a fleet of new assets, including a semi-trailer for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a forklift, a semi tractor and a refrigerated trailer designated for use in Indiana.

The church’s donation also includes 4,000 disaster relief kits, 200,000 servings of Tender Mercies meals and transportation and warehousing equipment to help distribute food to remote and underserved areas.

Kirt L. Hodges, a regional leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “Every meal, every piece of equipment — it’s all about getting help to those who need it most.”

The donations and supplies aim to further the food bank’s mission of serving families facing hunger and disaster across the country.
Illinois
Courtney Conroy
Courtney Conroy is a student intern who hosts All Things Considered and Highway 309. She joined the station in 2024.
See stories by Courtney Conroy