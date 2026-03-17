Midwest Food Bank celebrates $550,000 donation from Latter-day Saints

Just over $500,000 in food, equipment and relief supplies will aid Midwest Food Bank. The donation comes from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The nonprofit recently celebrated the donation at its Morton location, including a check presentation from the Light the World Giving Machine fundraising effort in Iowa.

“This is more than a donation — it’s an investment in our ability to serve,” said Jada Hoerr, chief resource officer of Midwest Food Bank. “The church’s support allows us to respond faster, go farther and feed more people.”

The organization also showcased a fleet of new assets, including a semi-trailer for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a forklift, a semi tractor and a refrigerated trailer designated for use in Indiana.

The church’s donation also includes 4,000 disaster relief kits, 200,000 servings of Tender Mercies meals and transportation and warehousing equipment to help distribute food to remote and underserved areas.

Kirt L. Hodges, a regional leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said, “Every meal, every piece of equipment — it’s all about getting help to those who need it most.”

The donations and supplies aim to further the food bank’s mission of serving families facing hunger and disaster across the country.