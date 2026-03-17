UIS announces plan to offer an engineering degree

The University of Illinois Springfield is adding a new degree. Engineering Technology will be offered beginning in fall 2027, according to the school.

UIS said it's part of a reorganization of its academic portfolio "to better align programs with student interest and workforce demand."

The proposed Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Technology was developed by the UIS College of Health, Science and Technology. The program still needs University of Illinois Board of Trustees approval, which is expected this week. It would then require approval from the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

The degree responds to growing regional and national demand for professionals who combine engineering knowledge with hands-on experience and skills needed in modern manufacturing, automation and emerging technology industries, the school announced.

“Programs like engineering technology are essential to meeting workforce needs and expanding opportunity for students,” said Janet L. Gooch, UIS chancellor. “By combining applied learning with strong industry partnerships, UIS is preparing students to succeed in rapidly evolving technical fields while supporting economic growth across our region.”

The 120-credit-hour degree will combine classroom instruction, laboratory experience and industry-integrated projects while emphasizing applied, project-based learning and workforce readiness. Graduates will be prepared for careers in areas such as automation, manufacturing systems, technical management and emerging engineering technologies.

The program will be offered in person, online and in blended formats to provide flexibility for traditional students, transfer students and working professionals.

The new degree is part of a broader strategic effort to ensure UIS’s academic offerings continue to evolve with the needs of students, employers and the state. It comes as the university’s Academic Program and Portfolio Review, a yearlong, data-driven evaluation of programs across the university, is concluding. The review examined 154 programs to help guide future decisions and position the institution for long-term strength.

“This review and the launch of new programs like the engineering technology degree are critical to ensuring UIS remains aligned with the evolving needs of our students and our state,” Gooch said. “By grounding our decisions in data and market insight, we can strengthen high-demand programs, invest in emerging opportunities and build an academic portfolio that supports student success.”