Solidarity rally held in support of striking UIS faculty

Heading into another bargaining session Wednesday afternoon, the UIS faculty strike that began Friday showed no end in sight.

"We are far apart on salary negotiations right now," said Dathan Powell, an associate theater professor and president of UIS United Faculty. "(UIS) made some very, very tiny moves that unfortunately feel like insults because we know what raises (administrators) received and they have not yet offered that to their faculty."

Tenured and tenure-track faculty are asking for a nearly 3% raise and higher minimum salaries. UIS has countered with a 1% salary increase. The two sides also remain apart on parking fees and the implementation of artificial intelligence.

"From the University’s perspective, a strike does not change the fiscal constraints that limit what the University can ultimately provide in a new contract," a UIS statement said. UIS is projecting a $19 million budget deficit this year. The campus has experienced growing deficits in recent years and another enrollment drop during this academic hasn't helped.

Striking faculty brought signs and chanted "When we fight, we win" during a noon rally Wednesday at the UIS colonnade.

But this time there were others joining in solidarity. That includes Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, and Cyndi Oberle-Dahm, Secretary-Treasurer of the Illinois Federation of Teachers.

Also on hand, Aaron Krall, President of the University of Illinois Chicago United Faculty.

"Sometimes it seems like the University of Illinois system likes a strike. I don't know if they like it, but we've had to do a lot of them," he said. Krall added that during four UIC faculty contracts, a strike was called twice.

"When a university cannot guarantee raises and keep up with inflation, the institution is in crisis. This university is in crisis while saying it's not," he added. "If Chancellor Gooch can't solve the budget problems at UIS, maybe it's time for her to go."

"Your fight is our fight, so you've got other unions with you," Oberle-Dahm told the crowd. "You are not alone."

Ammons, who is pushing for a new funding formula for higher education in the legislature, believes it would help smaller campuses and faculty.

"So that you can actually work one job, take care of your family and maybe go on vacation at least one time a year," Ammons said.

The University of Illinois system is fighting the plan, saying it could result in sending more money to regional schools while limiting the U of I's funding.

NPR Illinois Rep. Carol Ammons spoke to the union rally on the UIS campus Wednesday.



The UIS Support Staff Union also brought members. Staff, which includes clerical, food service, janitorial and others, are paid on average between $16-$17, said the union president Thomas Gebhardt. That bargaining unit has authorized a strike, but so far members have stayed on the job.

Gebhardt said his members, often the lowest paid full time employees on campus, can't afford to give up salary while striking.

"We're still going to keep negotiating. We're going to keep fighting. We're going to be on your side all day, every day," Gebhardt told faculty members. He said the university has offered a 1% raise for his members, which in some cases amounts to an additional 16 cents per hour.

UIS said the university has been diligent in negotiations with the union. "We remain willing and able to stay at the table as long as necessary to reach an agreement. As a public university, UIS has a responsibility to make decisions that protect the institution’s financial stability. UIS continues to believe there is progress to be made and remains committed to ongoing good-faith negotiations."

Students have been told to report to class. unless informed otherwise. Some faculty, not covered under the union, remain on the job. The spring semester is scheduled to end in early May.