Comedian Bert Kreischer to play the UIS Performing Arts Center this December

Renowned comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, December 12, as part of his Permission to Party Tour.

Pre-sales for 2nd Act Campaign Donors $125+ start on Thursday, April 9 at 10 a.m. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $39.75 - $125 and available at UISpac.com.

The show is one of the first announced for the facility since it closed last year for a major plumbing project and renovations, including new seating.

Bert Kreischer’s career has evolved from Rolling Stone’s infamous “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world—and a powerhouse entrepreneur, actor, producer, content creator, and entertainment brand. Named by Forbes as “one of the best storytellers of his generation,” Kreischer has parlayed his signature comedy and authenticity into a dynamic media empire.

His sixth Netflix special, Lucky, filmed in his hometown of Tampa, sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale and premiered in Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows in March 2025.

Kreischer oversees hit podcasts and series including Bertcast, Something’s Burning, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave (with Tom Segura), commanding over 16 million fans and 4 billion impressions. He also founded the Fully Loaded Comedy Festival, a touring juggernaut that’s expanded to stadiums, arenas, and sold-out cruises.

Kreischer also starred in and produced Sony Pictures’ The Machine—a feature film adaptation of his legendary stand-up story—which broke into Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films upon release in 2023. His Netflix scripted comedy series Free Bert debuted in January 2026 and quickly broke into Netflix’s U.S. and global Top 10. The show drew millions of viewers in its first weeks, ranking among the platform’s most-watched series worldwide. Free Bert was quickly renewed for a season 2 which will start production this summer.

For more info go toBertBertBert.com.