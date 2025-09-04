UIS Chancellor named to NCAA Committee

University of Illinois Springfield Chancellor Janet Gooch has been selected for a four-year term on the NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact.

The committee was established by consolidating four groups: the Committee on Women’s Athletics, the Minority Opportunities and Interests Committee, the Board of Governors Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity and the Gender Equity Task Force. Bringing them together into a single entity is intended to improve efficiency and maximize impact. The committee will begin meeting this fall.

“I am honored to represent UIS and Division II institutions on this important committee,” Gooch said. “The NCAA’s commitment to creating equitable opportunities for student-athletes is vital to the future of college sports, and I look forward to contributing to that work.”

Gooch, who became UIS chancellor in 2022, will serve alongside representatives from across all three NCAA divisions.

The restructure stems from a recommendation made in August 2024 by the NCAA DEI Committees Review Working Group and aligns with the Board of Governors’ broader 2022 review of Association-wide committees.

Its work will center on creating equitable and inclusive experiences for student-athletes at championships and throughout college sports, advising on related policies, and supporting greater participation and leadership opportunities for student-athletes from underrepresented communities.

“The Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact will help ensure that all student-athletes have a voice in shaping the policies and practices that affect them,” Gooch said. “It is a privilege to be part of this effort to build a more inclusive environment across intercollegiate athletics.”