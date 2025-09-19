UIS breaks ground on new Library Commons

The University of Illinois Springfield broke ground Friday on the latest addition to the campus.

The Library Commons is a publicly funded project made possible by a $42.5 million investment from the State of Illinois. The three-story, 52,000-square-foot building will be located between the Student Union and the Health Sciences Building on the UIS quad.

The new facility will combine the library, advising and academic support, career development and tech support services into one accessible, student-centered space.

Designed for collaboration and flexibility, its layout will feature group and individual study areas, computer stations, open seating and a 100+ seat flexible classroom.

The building is expected to improve services and will meet LEED Gold standards for energy efficiency. It is scheduled to open in 2027.