UIS ranked as the top public regional university in Illinois

The University of Illinois Springfield has again been ranked the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News and World Report.

This is the seventh year UIS has gained that designation in the 2026 Best Colleges rankings. UIS also was 10th among public regional universities in the Midwest.

“We are honored to once again receive this recognition as the top public regional university in Illinois,” said UIS Chancellor Janet L. Gooch. “UIS is a place where students are empowered to succeed, graduate workforce-ready and turn potential into possibility.”

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are based on several factors, including graduation and retention rates, peer assessments, financial resources and student-to-faculty ratios. The rankings show UIS with a 13:1 student to faculty ratio.

UIS also earned high marks in the following categories:

Best Value Schools: UIS earned the highest Best Value ranking of any public regional university in Illinois and placed 22nd in the Midwest overall. The ranking considers academic quality relative to cost after need-based aid, the percentage of students receiving aid, the share awarded as grants or scholarships, and the average discount from the school’s total price.

Best Colleges for Veterans: UIS ranked 14th in the Midwest. Colleges in this category must be certified for the GI Bill, participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program or be public institutions.

Top Performers on Social Mobility: UIS ranked 54th in the Midwest for helping students from diverse social and economic backgrounds earn degrees, including through the use of Pell Grants.