4 relatives of GOP candidate Darren Bailey killed in helicopter crash in Montana

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey’s campaign says his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana.

Killed in the crash were Bailey's son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. A third grandchild — 10-year-old Finn — was not on board and is safe.

"Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss," Bailey's campaign said in a statement Thursday. "They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

Bailey unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in 2022. He's running again for the GOP nomination in the 2026 race.