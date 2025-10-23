4 members of Illinois GOP candidate Darren Bailey’s family killed in helicopter crash

Four members of Illinois Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey’s family were killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, the campaign announced early Thursday morning.

According to the campaign, Bailey’s son Zachary, his daughter-in-law Kelsey and two grandchildren, 12-year-old Vada Rose and 7-year-old Samuel, died when the helicopter Zachary was piloting crashed in Montana. The couples’ 10-year-old son, Finn, was not on board at the time.

“Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the campaign said in a statement. “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them. The Baileys deeply appreciate the kindness and support they have received and ask for privacy as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

The National Transportation Safety Board posted on social media Thursday morning that it was investigating the crash of a Robinson Helicopter R66 near Ekalaka, Montana, in the southeast part of the state.

NBC Montana reported Carter County emergency services responded to a helicopter crash at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday evening, but additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

Bailey was the Republican Party’s 2022 nominee for governor and is mounting another run in 2026 alongside Cook County Republican Party Chair Aaron Del Mar. Bailey has three sons, a daughter, and 13 grandchildren.

Bailey’s political opponents expressed condolences Thursday morning.

"I cannot imagine losing a child, losing two grandchildren and what they must be going through,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago.

Pritzker got emotional recalling how he lost his parents at a young age, adding, “I’ve not experienced it, thank God, but I know what they must be going through.”

“We want Darren and Cindy to know we grieve with them,” Ted Dabrowski, one of Bailey’s Republican opponents, said in a statement. “We know their deep faith and strong family ties will support them.”

Bailey and other candidates for office in 2026 can begin turning in petitions to the State Board of Elections to qualify for the ballot Monday.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.