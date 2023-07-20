UIS will offer some from Missouri, Iowa same tuition rate as Illinois residents

UIS next fall will offer in-state tuition rates to residents of three counties in Iowa and Missouri.

The pilot was approved Thursday by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. The aim of the move is to attract more out-of-state students, especially in higher-population areas that border Illinois.

According to UIS officials, Spring enrollment was 4,107 – an increase of 363 students from Spring 2022. UIS total enrollment increased by 6.4 percent last fall to 4,198 students.

U of I System President Tim Killeen said, “UIS is among the finest public regional universities in the country and offers affordable excellence to students from across Illinois. Extending resident tuition rates to students in areas that neighbor the state will make UIS a very attractive option for those students and expand the university’s recruiting base.”

According to a press release, “Resident tuition will be offered to students in St. Charles and St. Louis counties in Missouri, including much of the St. Louis metropolitan area, and Scott County in Iowa, which includes the Davenport area. The pilot program could be expanded into contiguous areas or other neighboring states based on its success,” according to a UIS spokesman.

The new program will allow UIS to better compete with other universities outside the U of I System, many of which currently offer in-state tuition rates to some students from other states.

Fall Semester 2024 classes start on August 23, 2024. The current tuition for state of Illinois residents in $9,645, while nonresident tuition tops $19,000 per semester.

