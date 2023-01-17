Front Row Network interviews stars of Apple TV's 'Servant' on the fourth and final season of the hit show

Apple TV+ has released the final season of M. Night Shyamalan's critically acclaimed horror-thriller series "Servant." Recently, Jeremy got to sit down briefly with the stars of the show, Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free. They discuss Dorothy's precarious situation as Season four dawns, Sean's make-or-break moment, and whether Leanne is in fact the prey or the predator as the epic story comes to a close.

Watch the interview here: https://youtu.be/v5_MjTMNHr8