© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Front Row Network interviews stars of Apple TV's 'Servant' on the fourth and final season of the hit show

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST
Front Row Network interviews the cast of Servant
Front Row Network interviews the cast of Servant

Apple TV+ has released the final season of M. Night Shyamalan's critically acclaimed horror-thriller series "Servant." Recently, Jeremy got to sit down briefly with the stars of the show, Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose and Nell Tiger Free. They discuss Dorothy's precarious situation as Season four dawns, Sean's make-or-break moment, and whether Leanne is in fact the prey or the predator as the epic story comes to a close.

Watch the interview here: https://youtu.be/v5_MjTMNHr8

Tags
Front Row Network Apple TV+Film
Stay Connected
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Related Stories