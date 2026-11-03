Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery 2026

Susan Helm, director of the Sangamon County Historical Society and chair of the cemetery walk, joins Community Voices to discuss the society’s annual Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery. The free cemetery walk brings local history to life through presentations about people buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. According to the Historical Society, Oak Ridge is the second-most-visited cemetery in the United States. The event has been held for 21 years and draws hundreds of visitors each year.

A lot of planning and research goes into selecting the people featured in the cemetery walk. Mike Kienzler, former city editor of the State Journal-Register, plays an important role in that process. He walks the cemetery looking for potential subjects, researches their lives through the Sangamon Valley Collection at the library, and writes the scripts for actors to portray the historical figures. The locations of the graves also help determine who is selected, since the historical figures need to be buried relatively close to one another so visitors can walk between sites.

The event begins with visitors following signs to a designated meeting area near the cemetery’s bell tower. From there, shuttle buses take attendees to the first presentation site. Visitors then walk between the different locations to hear each historical figure’s story before a bus brings them back to the starting area.

Community Voices co-host Melissa Snider attended the October 4, 2026, event and recorded excerpts from each of the six presentations featured in this episode, offering listeners a glimpse into the lives and contributions of people who helped shape Sangamon County’s history.

This year’s six historical figures included Elizabeth Graham, a longtime Springfield High School educator closely connected to poet Vachel Lindsay. Graham was inspired by Lindsay’s poetry and later became dedicated to preserving his legacy leading efforts to preserve his family home on South Fifth Street. Graham was portrayed by Deb Vandevoort. The other figures included John Lewis, a labor leader and former president of the United Mine Workers, portrayed by Andy Vandevoort; Augusta Senth, a German immigrant who experienced the loss of four children in infancy, portrayed by Sandra Fritz; Joe Gomez, a Springfield balloonist and entertainer, portrayed by Brody Elder; Josephine Snowden Meek, an educator who faced racial discrimination as a student at Springfield High School, portrayed by Kathryn Harris; and Robert Preston Taylor, the first African American graduate of Lincoln College of Law who spent much of his career at the Illinois State Museum, portrayed by Aaron Pearl.

Planning and discussions for next year’s cemetery walk has already begun and is set to take place Sunday, Oct. 3, 2027. While the lineup has not yet been announced, Aaron Pearl, who portrayed Robert Preston Taylor this year, has already expressed interest in returning to portray Doc Helm, a photographer. It’s an early glimpse of what’s being considered for next year's Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Melissa Snider:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Susan Helm, a director of the Sangamon County Historical Society, the chair of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk. Susan, thank you so much for being here.

Susan Helm:

Thank you for having me.

Melissa Snider:

Susan is here to tell us about an event you might have missed, Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery. It took place on Sunday, October 4th. The program brings history to life through presentations about some of the different people buried at Oak Ridge. I was there to record those presentations and will be sharing those recordings with you today. But first, Susan, can you tell us a little bit more about the Echoes of Yesteryear?

Susan Helm:

This event has been going on for 21 years, not necessarily consecutively, but obviously for a long time. It's free, and that's kind of unusual. A lot of cemetery walks charge, and we do not. We consider it our gift to the city, and a lot of people really look forward to it. It's the second most visited cemetery in the United States. We try to feature some of the more unique members of Sangamon County who once lived here and are buried here. We kind of work on it year-round. In fact, we had a meeting, kind of a debriefing about how it went and have already started working on next year. We're very fortunate. We have a gentleman named Mike Kienzler, former city editor for the State General Register. And the way we work it now is he has to go out to Oak Ridge. He walks the cemetery, starts to find people, does research on them through the Sangamon Valley collection at the library, and eventually he writes scripts. The bottom line is they all have to be buried near each other.

Melissa Snider:

So you don't have to walk a lot..

Susan Helm:

That's exactly right. So it has to be somewhere between 1/4 to 1/2 mile walk roughly. That's kind of what we try to make our sweet spot. So anyway, people don't realize when they are throwing out names of people who would be a good possibility, have a great story, but they have to be buried near others. What's unique too is many cemeteries were segregated for many years, and we also like to have people of colors. So you might have them in one section but not in another section, not nearby. That's another thing we have to consider. Here we are, we're still in October and we start to work on who might be good possibilities. And Mike Kienzler will go back and forth and also work with Oak Ridge because they have records. Then he has to do the research, and then typically, eventually, if we kind of agree, he'll start to write the script. We try to keep it around 7 minutes. We want it to be entertaining, but we're not trying to hold people hostage.

Melissa Snider:

Right. It's a good pace.

Susan Helm:

It's a good pace, and we feature usually 6 to 8 people. It depends. This year we chose 6. We also have themes sometimes. We didn't this year, but one year we had people who were involved with Lincoln's life but weren't his family. So it might have been his law partner or his grocer. One year we depicted people from our school district. Many of the schools are named after people, so it was those people who had significant contributions to District 186 and had schools named after them. We have a woman named Linda Schneider. It hasn't always been her, but she recruits our actors and actresses, and she herself is an actress, so sometimes she does it. She always says they have to be a good storyteller because we want to tell stories. This isn't just acting, but it's telling a story. They also have to have stamina. I know that sounds crazy, but unless it's raining, we do it. So if it's 90 degrees, and they're in period costume, they still go. We attract 450 people upwards, then once they start, around 12 o'clock, they continue to speak until about 3.30 or 4. So they never really stop. They finish and then the next group comes.

Melissa Snider:

How many times do they have to do that interpretation?

Susan Helm:

I think it's anywhere from 12 to 15 times. That's a lot of times.

Melissa Snider:

It seems fresh every time.

Susan Helm:

Well, that's nice to hear. The other crazy thing is we like to give them a little shade if we can. We actually have assistants. We recruit assistants for the actors so that the actors can stay in the first person when they speak. So the assistants kind of help corral people, make sure they quiet before the actor speaks. Also we'll move with a tree, for example, or a series of trees if they happen to be near the grave. The audience can stay a little bit in the shade, and sometimes the actors or actresses can stay in the shade. So this year one of our actors was new, and there was no tree anywhere to be near him, so we put up a little pop-up tent. Then we throw in water. We have water and snacks and mints, so in case their voice gets a little rough. We have tissue, we have safety pins in case there's a wardrobe malfunction.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, the hospitality is great around there. I love it.

Susan Helm:

We don't allow people to just drive up to wherever the site is. I guess early on they used to depict people all over the cemetery, so people drove, but that got a little crazy. So we actually hire school buses, small, shorter school buses, and people will meet around the bell tower park, and then we take them up on the school buses, and then we drop them off at site one, and then we pick them up at the last site and bring them back to where their cars are. One of the tombstones was broken and lying on its face, so we had Paul Galladay. He does a lot of soldiers' tombstones and repairs them and cleans them. He spent five hours on that one to get ready for the event. Even Oak Ridge Cemetery, the staff there, they make sure everything's mowed, trimmed. They even trimmed out some branches around one of the sites, so they didn't want some accident where maybe a branch fell down on somebody. They make sure everything's mowed. They even seeded some of the grave sites. They want to make sure that it's really spruced up for the day. It's probably the largest event that Oak Ridge hosts in the year. We have porta potties, and we have refreshments. Again, it's totally free. We did this year get a record number of donations, which is kind of nice. It's not required, but we have our own expenses. Like I said, we just care to make it respectful and appropriate and entertaining, and I felt like it definitely was this year.

Melissa Snider:

You got to keep history.

Susan Helm:

Absolutely, and I think that was what really blew me away the first time I saw it was I walked up and there's a woman standing on a grave. There was no tombstone for her. It was a black woman, and she wouldn't have had one most likely. She was the servant for somebody and she's all in her period custom and she's talking in the first person and it's so much better than any other way you can present history to me.

Melissa Snider:

You're like almost listening from the person.

Susan Helm:

Exactly, and our actors really take a lot of pride in doing it correctly.

Melissa Snider:

They did amazing.

Susan Helm:

That's very nice to hear. Like I said, and when you think about whenever you heard them, it might have been the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 10th time.

Melissa Snider:

I wouldn't have known.

Susan Helm:

They, you know, want to keep it fresh. Then there's probably about 50 volunteers. We have parkers that help. We have assistants. You know, we have concessions. We do a lot of logistics help. The weekend of we're setting up signs, so that people are directed properly. Oak Ridge itself, Oak Ridge Cemetery, is considered our partner with us, and their director and their head person who takes care of all the property. They just go above and beyond. We meet with them regularly just to make sure the city comes and sets up tents and chairs and tables and all that. So it's a labor of love. When I go out there and have meetings, I also help take care of some of the landscape out there, putting in native plants. But I mean, there are people driving into Oak Ridge all the time on a very regular basis.

Melissa Snider:

The second most visited cemetery in the United States, right, you said.

Susan Helm:

Correct, yes, and all of Lincoln's family is buried there except for one son. So I think sometimes people think that we're just about Lincoln, but obviously that's the most famous person, and the most famous family that is buried there—but that's incorrect.

Melissa Snider:

Can you take me through the presentations of these historical figures and the people who interpreted them?

Susan Helm:

Well, the first one was Elizabeth Graham, and she was a teacher at Springfield High, and she was portrayed by Deb Vandervoort. I thought what was interesting was a lot of people who attended the cemetery walk had her as a teacher. They said she was very strict and she required that if you said something in class, you had to stand up, and you had to stand erect. You had to have good posture.

Deb Vandevoort:

Much of my talk is going to indirectly involve someone you probably do know about, and that's the poet, Vachel Lindsay. Here are the grave sites of two women who were important to Vachel's career and his reputation. They are myself, I am Elizabeth Gran and Vachel's English teacher and inspiration, Susan Wilcox. She was my friend, my mentor, and my landlord for 25 years. Susan's gravesite calls her a teacher and a poet. Susan graduated from Springfield High School in 1884. She was valedictorian, of course. She returned as a teacher in 1888. She was the head of the English department for 29 years. The Springfield High School English program was acknowledged to be a model for high schools around the state and around the country. You see, she was the first to allow students to construct their own English classes with alternatives, you know, like journalism, debate, public speaking, drama. They could even put on their own plays. Vachel called her the noblest and most faithful friend of my life. I always thought I learned so much more about teaching English from Susan than I did in all my college classes or postgraduate work. So I went to the University of Illinois in Champaign. When I was there, I learned that Vachel was going to be doing a presentation there, and so I decided to attend. Susan did introduce me to him in person after I joined Springfield High School faculty in 1918. I took over as director of the English department after Susan retired in 1936. I resigned in 1957. I resigned in public at a school board meeting after the school board had ordered me to stop grouping students by ability, but by then I had found my retirement vocation. I was already deeply involved in preserving Vachel's works, the Lindsay family home, at 603 South Fifth Street where Vachel lived, and where he died. Today, of course, the home is state-owned and operated by the Department of Natural Resources. I was named the 1967 Springfield first citizen for my preservation efforts on behalf of Vachel. I felt there was a need to keep alive the great genius that we had here.

Susan Helm:

And then John Lewis was portrayed by her husband, Andy Vandervoort, and he's one of our regulars. He served as president of the United Mine Workers for 40 years, and he was a lobbyist and helped create the nation's first workman's comp law. So that's kind of a big deal.

Andy Vandervoort:

I was president of the United Mine Workers for 40 years, and my name was a household word throughout the country. I was born in 1880 in southern Iowa. My parents were Welsh immigrants, and like many Welsh Americans, my father was a coal miner. I dropped out of school at age 16 to join him in the Big Hill Mine. Coal mining was a hard, brutal, and dangerous job. Hardly a month went by where someone wasn't injured or killed. Many miners suffered lung problems because of the coal dust, and you were likely to be laid off every summer when the demand for coal was on as high. For all that, the pay was terrible, about $2 an hour when I started. Well, I thought we shouldn't have to put up with that. And the answer lay in unionization. I joined Local 1433 and was elected recording secretary. A few years later, we moved to Panama, Illinois, south of here in Montgomery County, and I was elected president of that local. That, in turn, led to me lobbying here in Springfield. I was spending so much time in Springfield that my wife Myrta and I moved here in 1910. My parents joined us five years later. For a while, there was a sort of a Lewis colony at the corner of Lawrence and Lincoln Avenues here in Springfield. Besides my house at 1132 West Lawrence, that's the one that's on the National Registry of Historic Places, I bought houses for my parents and two of my sisters. Two of my brothers had houses nearby. All of our children, went to the Springfield public schools. There are 16 members of the Lewis family gathered right around this Lewis Memorial. Though Springfield was my official residence, I didn't spend much time here. After I was elected union president in 1919, I spent a lot of time at union headquarters in Indianapolis or in Washington, D.C. or traveling the country trying to help minors and their families. The United Mine Workers was the largest and most powerful union in the country. One of my first official acts as president was to call a general strike. 4,000 miners walked off the job. The strike ended when President Wilson issued an injunction, but we proved we could shut the country down if we wanted to. I wasn't very popular with some people. Mine owners, some politicians, but even some mine officials and mine workers. I always did what I thought was the right thing to do. By the 1930s, I was on the governing board of the American Federation of Labor, but I had a problem. I thought the AFL catered too much to the craft unions, the electricians, and the carpenters. I pulled the miners out of the AFL and in the process I got into a fistfight with the president of the carpenters’ union right in the middle of the AFL convention. I formed Congress of Industrial Organizations. The CIO sought to organize industrial workers, and we had spectacular success. In 1937, CIO affiliates won contracts with two of the largest anti-union corporations in the country. By the 1940s, we had millions of members. Sometimes I got along with politicians, and sometimes I didn't. I had famous fights with FDR and Harry Truman, but President Johnson presented me with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964.

Melissa Snider:

You are listening to an event you might have missed, the annual Echoes of Yesteryear, A W alk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery. This is Community Voices on NPR Illinois 91.9 UIS. We'll be back with more from Susan Helm with the Sangamon County Historical Society taking us through the cemetery walk.

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Melissa Snider:

Welcome back to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host Melissa Snider in the studio with Susan Helm, a director of the Sangamon County Historical Society, the chair of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk. We are continuing our conversation about an event you might have missed, the Echoes of Yesteryear: A Walk Through Oak Ridge Cemetery. The event took place on Sunday, October 4th. The program brings history to life through presentations about some of the different people buried at Oak Ridge. I was there to record those presentations and you will hear part of those here. Susan is walking us through the program and takes us to the next presenter.

Susan Helm:

The next one, Augusta Senth, was portrayed by Sandy Fritz. And she was actually presented near the grave sites of four of her children who died very young, like as infants. She was actually not buried there. She was buried close by, but not there, and she was an immigrant from Germany. At the time of her life, 1871 to 1964, there were issues with infant death.

Sandra Fritz:

I was born in Germany in 1871. My husband John, he is also from Germany. Like thousands of others, we came to America because we were told America was the land of opportunity. John came in 1888. I came in 1895. He was a coal miner. We met here in Springfield, got married in 1898. As I said, John was a coal miner and he died in a coal mining accident in 1917. There was a gas explosion in the mine and he suffocated. A few years later, I married our boarder, William Peel, who was also a coal miner. William died in 1946. I passed on in 1964, and all three of us are buried over there. That was then. Let us talk about why I'm standing here this afternoon. As I said, John and I were married in 1898, and we were anxious to start a family. Below this marker, two coffins that were from our baby boys. They were both stillborn. One was born in 1902, the other was born in 1904. If you look to my left, there's a marker similar to this one. Those are our two girls, Alfreda and Augusta. Both girls lived a little longer than their brothers, but not by much. Alfreda died at the age of six months in 1899. Augusta was born May 5, 1900, and she died the next day. Four babies, none of them live past infancy, so you can imagine the suffering of this family. If you take a look at where we're standing today, we are surrounded by dozens of similar tragic stories to my own. In this part of Oak Ridge, there are some adults, but the majority of the graves here are for babies like my own to children up to the ages of 10 or 12 years old. Now, I can't say what all of these children died from, but I can almost assuredly tell you that if these children were born today, most of them would have survived. Let me talk about my Frida, my first. She died by something that in my day doctors called cholera infantum. You probably heard of cholera, which is caused by contaminated water, but cholera infantum was different. We were going through an early heat wave in May of 1899 when my Frida got sick. People complained of the heat according to the Illinois State Journal on June 5th, 1899. My baby was sick. She got cholera infantum, and the heat, somehow if we only knew how affected her. She had the normal symptoms of cholera infantum. Now, doctors don't know what caused cholera infantum, but they have a pretty good idea of what stopped it, and that were public health departments. Public health departments were responsible for the end of cholera infantum because cholera contaminated the water, but also milk. When public health departments got involved, they made dairies pasteurize their milk. Cities and people started to have treated water as opposed to using contaminated or polluted wells. Also, public health departments just got involved in food safety, food health in general. So for those reasons, we believe that you no longer hear the term cholera infantum. You're fortunate that so many of the hazards that face children more than a century ago have been reduced or even eliminated due to modern medicine.

Susan Helm:

The next one was Joe Gomes, and he was portrayed by Brody Elder. He was one of our new portrayers, very lively, and he was a balloonist. That's one of the things he did through his life, and then later he did less dangerous things and was an entertainer and sang vaudeville and minstrel shows.

Brody Elder:

My presentation starts with a story from about 140 years ago on December 5th of 1887. I was about 28 years old at the time. We were at the corner of 9th and Enos. We were with about 1000 other people, all of whom were waiting for me to fly up in a hot air balloon and then parachute down from it. Now my father was having none of it. He looked at me and he says, you're not going up there, Joe, or you're getting a tan. Well, by the time he said that, the balloon had filled with hot air and started carrying me into the sky. Now I'll explain this isn't one of those balloons you see in Around the World in 80 Days. It didn't have those big baskets carrying me. I was hanging by a trapeze bar waiting for that perfect gentle takeoff. You heard my dad in the back of the crowd yelling, get back here, you Joe, while shaking his fist, but the funny thing is, when I was in the air, his tone completely changed. It went from that to, there's my boy Joe. When that balloon got high enough, about 3,000 feet in the air, I fell about 1000 feet, but then my parachute would catch the air, and I'd float back down to the earth. On that flight, I landed in Reservoir Park. Another local balloonist, Pete Jones, died in 1908, attempting the same trick. Now Pete Jones is buried in an unmarked grave on the other side of this cemetery. After my flight in 1887, I was okay. My brother, he was also a balloonist. Him and his partner were flying in Peoria in 1892. Unfortunately, they got tangled into a tree and fell about 70 feet, but luckily, they both recover, and my brother James continued flying for another decade. I started performing and touring with my balloons. We traveled around Illinois, sometimes in big shows, sometimes by myself. And the reason I came out with unbroken bones was because I was careful. I was careful not to go out in chancy weather in my balloon. However, when I got the opportunity to get out and into a less hazardous form of entertainment, I took that opportunity. I traded ballooning in the 1890s to start singing in vaudeville and minstrel shows. Now I toured the U.S. with famous minstrel shows such as the Beach and Bowers Minstrel and the High Henry Minstrel Show, both of which stopped in Springfield at Chatterton Opera House several times.

Susan Helm:

The next one, Josephine Snowden Meek. She was portrayed by Kathryn Harris, who's well known in our community. She was the grandmother of Dr. Victoria Nichols Johnson.

Kathryn Harris:

Let's talk about life, and first about my father's life, which was remarkable. Nathan Snowden was born in 1854 in Maryland. And as a young man, he enlisted in the 9th U.S. Cavalry, also known as the Buffalo Soldiers. The 9th Cavalry was stationed in Texas and New Mexico from the 1860s through the 1880s. In those years, the 9th Cavalry not only fought the Mescalero Apaches, but the troopers also helped suppress the famous Lincoln County War between white rival ranchers and Billy the Kid was involved in battle. It was a dangerous time to be a Buffalo Soldier. My father became a pastor after the cavalry and moved here to Springfield where he met my mother, Victoria Houston Snowman. My mother had eight children, five of whom survived to adulthood. I was their third child, and I was born in 1890. Now we were a regular working class family, much like everyone else in Springfield in 1907, when I became the center of a controversy. In those days, there was only one public high school, and you folks know it as Springfield High School, and it had two graduation ceremonies, one in June and one in January. I was part of the January 1907 graduating class. In fact, when I entered my last semester, I had the best grades in the entire class, and I was going to be the class valedictorian. Another colored student, Hazel Bates, was in line to be the salutatorian. But remember, this was probably the worst time ever for racism in Springfield because the 1908 Race Riot occurred the next year. So the high school administrators and faculty apparently couldn't stand for two black girls showing up all their white classmates. Well, I was shocked, although I probably shouldn't have been, when my teachers marked me down in my last term. Even the Illinois State Register noticed, and this is what it said in the paper, “When the final counting of the grades for the four year course were made, it was discovered that Richardson Helmle,” he was a white man, “by a wonderful increase of his grades during the past two months, had forged to the front.” H. Richardson Helmle was greatly surprised when he was told that he had been the winner. That's what the newspaper said, and I bet he was. I still ranked second and was the class salutatorian. Dr. John Scott, who was the school board principal, congratulated me at graduation. He said that I had overcome a racial tendency toward hereditary inefficiency, and just to compound all the insults, the class photographs were arranged so that none of the 26 graduates had to share a row with the four of us who were black. Later on, I became a teacher, although not here in Springfield. Springfield had no African-American teachers until 1955. My husband, Albert Meek, and I moved to Kentucky, and I taught there for a while. We later moved back to Springfield. Albert and I divorced, and I went to work for the state of Illinois.I retired from the Department of Mental Health after 30 years of service. Now some of you may know some of my descendants. My daughter, Vesta Nichols, was a local civil rights activist and a well-known singer. Her daughter, my granddaughter, is Dr. Victoria Nichols Johnson, and one of my grandsons, Stephen Rockhart, was a Road Scholar who became a physician on the West Coast.

Susan Helm:

And then finally, Robert Preston Taylor was the first African American to graduate from Lincoln College of Law, and he later worked at the Illinois State Museum in several roles.

Aaron Pearl:

I was the first African American graduate of the Lincoln College of Law located here in Springfield, Illinois, from 1911 to 1953. But the truth is, I never practiced law. Instead, I was the person that brought life to many of the exhibits at the Illinois State Museum. The state museum had filed charges against its janitor for disobedience and inefficiency. He was fired, and I was hired. I became a museum custodian on January 1st, 1912, and I was paid $83.33 a month, exactly $1,000 a year. At that pay rate, I didn't plan on staying there long. So I enrolled at the Lincoln College of Law. Its only requirement was that students had to have a general education equaling four years of high school, and the total cost of tuition and books was only $85 a year. I only made $83.33 a month. I took night classes four days a week for three years, and I received my law degree in 1915. By then, though, I had grown devoted to the museum, and the museum learned that it needed me as well as I needed the museum. When I went to work there, there were only two employees. Dr. Alger Crook, the curator and the museum secretary, Fannie Fisher. So when I started there, the museum was housed in the Old State Arsenal, which is where the armory is today. In 1923, the museum was moved to the 5th floor of the Centennial Building, which is now called the Howard Building. As the museum grew, my pay didn't grow, but my responsibilities did. In addition to building and maintaining the exhibits, I began to conduct tours and interpret exhibits. I also learned taxidermy, in order to prepare birds and mammal specimens. In general, I was in charge of mounting and caring for the specimens in the cases. In the process, I got to work and learn from such eminent artists and scientists as wildlife illustrator Robert Bruce Horstfong and Charles Corwin, staff artists at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. When the three of us collaborated on a moose exhibit, Horstfong and Corwin, they created the background. I did the foreground. I also created foregrounds for exhibits on the white-tailed deer, mountain lions, and the Kodiak bear. Over the years, I took the opportunity to do research at the Illinois State Historical Library. Some of it for my work at the museum, but some of it for presentations I did around town about African American culture. I played many other roles in the community. I was a member of the Springfield NAACP, and of the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the Illinois Academy of Science, and my favorite was the Midday Luncheon Club, because they serve lunch. St. Paul AME Church, and the Springfield Civic Orchestra Association. I also organized the 125 Voice Lincoln Chorus for the Douglas Community Center, which in those not so long ago segregated days was the Springfield Recreation Center for Black residents. I never gave up my interest in horses. I not only followed harness racing my entire life, I had a collection of horseshoes worn by many great trotters and pacers. I spent 37 years there at the museum with no change in my job title because I enjoyed doing what I'd done, and I enjoyed bringing history back to life. Here's a part of a statement that the museum issued at my retirement, “When Robert came to the museum in 1912, he was not only the custodian, but also the taxidermist, carpenter, exhibit technician, and everything else that the director and his secretary and the other staff members could not do. Therefore, many of the exhibits were installed by Robert alone.”

Susan Helm:

He was portrayed by Aaron Pearl, who was also new to us. In fact, when Aaron got done that day, he said, I want to do this next year, and I want to portray Doc Helm, and that was actually a photographer. So we're building next year around that.

Melissa Snider:

So do you have some other ideas of who might be involved next year?

Susan Helm:

I just met with Mike Kienzler, and we already were discussing, and he was throwing out some names. It's early in its infancy, but I love the fact that he goes out into the cemetery and just really walks the graves. He's been such a good researcher for us and because of the SangamonLink connection, he does know a lot of names. They come up to him and they mean something to him and then he'll go back to the Sangamon Valley collection and do his work and figure out if they are somebody we could portray.

Melissa Snider:

You put so much into it, and it's really an incredible presentation.

Susan Helm:

Yeah. It went very well and it's a pleasure because so many people enjoy it.

Melissa Snider:

Thank you, Susan.

Susan Helm:

Oh, thank you.

Melissa Snider:

Once again, I'm your co-host, Melissa Snider, in the studio with Susan Helm, a director of the Sangamon County Historical Society, the chair of the Oak Ridge Cemetery Walk. If you missed the cemetery walk and want to learn more about these historical figures, you can head to SangamonCountyHistory.org. That will take you to SangamonLink, which is a history resource through the Sangamon County Historical Society. Community Voices is events you might have missed and conversations with neighbors, artists, and area businesspeople. You can suggest a guest or comment at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. Get to know your neighbors with Community Voices weekdays at noon and 10 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m., and on demand at nprillinois.org. And thank you for your support.

Dialogue transcribed by Microsoft Speech Service, an AI feature of Microsoft Word. Reviewed by humans for readability and accuracy.