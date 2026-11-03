Richard Schiff on that Ted Lasso season four "appearance"

We are BEYOND excited to welcome Emmy-winning and iconic actor Richard Schiff to the show! Like all true West Wing fanatics, Coach Beard name-dropping our favorite television speech writer's name in the Season 4 finale gave us a great laugh but also made us wonder if he knew about it! Well he did indeed and the story behind it is pretty fantastic.

We talk our mutual love for Ted Lasso, his incredible career in film and television, The West Wing now that it's election time, his time on Broadway, which West Wing actor would make the best soccer coach, his role in David Fincher's Se7en, and much more! This is one where Craig and I were definitely fanboying out and we think you will too. Enjoy this US Election Day special as we talk to Toby Ziegler himself, Richard Schiff!