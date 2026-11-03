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Front Row Network

Richard Schiff on that Ted Lasso season four "appearance"

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published November 3, 2026 at 10:54 AM CST
The Front Row Network

We are BEYOND excited to welcome Emmy-winning and iconic actor Richard Schiff to the show! Like all true West Wing fanatics, Coach Beard name-dropping our favorite television speech writer's name in the Season 4 finale gave us a great laugh but also made us wonder if he knew about it! Well he did indeed and the story behind it is pretty fantastic.

We talk our mutual love for Ted Lasso, his incredible career in film and television, The West Wing now that it's election time, his time on Broadway, which West Wing actor would make the best soccer coach, his role in David Fincher's Se7en, and much more! This is one where Craig and I were definitely fanboying out and we think you will too. Enjoy this US Election Day special as we talk to Toby Ziegler himself, Richard Schiff!

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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