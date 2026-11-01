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Front Row Network

Front Row Classics celebrates the legacy of Jack Cole with author Debra Levine

By Brandon Davis
Published November 1, 2026 at 10:28 AM CST

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome author and dance historian, Debra Levine. Debra recently penned "Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance". This book chronicles the life and career of Cole while also providing a well-researched context of the times in which he lived. Brandon and Debra discuss some of his most memorable collaborations on film along with his legacy as a choreographer.

"Jazzed: Jack Cole and Twentieth-Century American Dance" is available from the University Press of Kentucky wherever books are sold.

Debra Levine is a Hollywood-fascinated dance critic whose discovery of Jack Cole turned her aesthetic world on its head. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Dance Magazine, HuffingtonPost, and more. She is the founder of artsmeme, a fine arts blog.

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Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
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