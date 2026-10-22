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Community Voices

Comedian Ali Siddiq brings The Custom Fit Tour to Springfield

By Melissa Snider
Published October 22, 2026 at 2:05 PM CDT
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Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq joins Melissa Snider on Community Voices to discuss The Custom Fit Tour, his approach to storytelling, and his comedy career.
Ali Siddiq
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www.alisiddiq.com
Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq joins Melissa Snider on Community Voices to discuss The Custom Fit Tour, his approach to storytelling, and his comedy career.

Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq discusses The Custom Fit Tour, his nearly 30-year comedy career, and the life lessons behind his storytelling. He will perform at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Stand-up comedian Ali Siddiq joins Community Voices ahead of his Custom Fit Tour stop at the UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield. Siddiq reflects on his nearly 30 years in comedy, from building his career in Houston to selling out theaters and arenas. He explains the meaning behind Custom Fit, which focuses on surrounding yourself with people who are genuine, supportive, and willing to hold you accountable. Siddiq also discusses his storytelling approach, his YouTube comedy specials, including My Father, and his work speaking with incarcerated individuals about accountability, choices, and breaking the cycle of incarceration. He shares how he develops material for future specials while touring and why he views a comedy special as a finished work that offers audiences his perspective on life.

Transcript Pending.

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Community Voices 2026 UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Melissa Snider
Melissa Snider is a Media Writer, Producer, and Co-Host of Community Voices for NPR Illinois.
See stories by Melissa Snider
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