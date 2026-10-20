Two Men and a Truck collects winter clothing donations for Contact Ministries

Two Men and a Truck in Springfield is collecting winter clothing donations for Contact Ministries through its annual Truckload of Warmth drive. General Manager Walt Jackson and Operations Manager Kameron Logan joined Melissa Snider Community Voices to discuss the event, the company’s commitment to giving back, and how residents can help people in need prepare for colder weather.

The company held its main donation event Oct. 3 at White Oaks Mall, collecting nearly 300 items that have been delivered to Contact Ministries. Donations included winter clothing and other cold-weather essentials. The drive continues through Oct. 31 at noon, with a particular need for adult-sized items, including insulated gloves, hats, scarves, winter coats, hoodies, blankets and thermal layers. Larger sizes are especially helpful because they allow people to layer clothing for additional warmth.

Residents can drop off donations at Two Men and a Truck, located at 3000 Hamlin Parkway in Springfield. Donations are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The company plans to deliver the remaining donations to Contact Ministries in early November. Those who prefer to give financially can donate directly to Contact Ministries.

Jackson said he chose to support Contact Ministries because of his previous experience working with the organization and its work serving people in the Springfield area. Both Jackson and Logan emphasized the importance of supporting their community, with plans to continue the Truckload of Warmth drive in future years. Two Men and a Truck also participates in Movers for Mutts, an annual spring donation campaign benefiting local animal welfare organizations.

Contact Ministries provides food, shelter, clothing, and financial assistance to families in the Springfield area. The Truckload of Warmth drive offers residents an opportunity to help meet the need for warm clothing as temperatures drop.

Transcript pending.