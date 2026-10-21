Williamsville library holding event on 'Frankenstein' author Mary Shelley

Williamsville Public Library and Museum is inviting people to learn about the mind behind “Frankenstein.”

The library will be holding a discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday about Mary Shelley. The event will dive into her life from her youth until her return to England at 24 years old and touch on her interactions with her contemporaries.

Author Ted Morrissey, who penned the book “Aspiring Child: A", will lead the discussion. He said Shelley had an "unusual" childhood; while she had no formal education, her father encouraged her to read anything she wanted from his expansive library.

Morrissey said the metaphor of Frankenstein's Monster - that of a man-made problem spiraling out of control - has helped Shelley and her work endure into the 21st century.

“Even in her day, very soon after the book was published, members of Parliament were starting to draw that comparison between Frankenstein’s Monster and different issues of the day," he said.

Registration is encouraged but not required.