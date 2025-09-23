© 2025 NPR Illinois
Spencer Theatre Company brings Frankenstein to the Hoogland

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Spencer Theatre Company’s production of Frankenstein runs October 10–12 and October 17–19 at the Hoogland Center for the Arts. This stage adaptation by Nick Dear is based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. Eden Lyons, who portrays The Creature, and Ted Keylon, who plays Victor, spoke with Community Voices about the complex themes explored in the play and their approaches to portraying these iconic characters. Click here for tickets and more information.
