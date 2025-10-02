© 2025 NPR Illinois
Local cast scares up age-appropriate morbid humor for Halloween with Beetlejuice Jr. - Oct. 3-5, 10-12

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published October 2, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT
SpringfieldTheatreCentre.com

Beetlejuice Jr. will open the Springfield Theatre Centre season at the Hoagland Center for the Arts. The show will run October 3-5, 10-12. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7pm. Sunday matinees will be at 2pm.

Craig is joined by stars of the show Jackson Thornton (Beetlejuice) and Olivia Garrett (Lydia) about their experience performing the show based off the iconic 1980’s film. We also chat with Nicole and John Sivak (directors) about their creative vision for the production, and how the script has been adapted to be suitable for all ages.
Arts & Life
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
