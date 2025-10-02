Local cast scares up age-appropriate morbid humor for Halloween with Beetlejuice Jr. - Oct. 3-5, 10-12

Beetlejuice Jr. will open the Springfield Theatre Centre season at the Hoagland Center for the Arts. The show will run October 3-5, 10-12. Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7pm. Sunday matinees will be at 2pm.

Craig is joined by stars of the show Jackson Thornton (Beetlejuice) and Olivia Garrett (Lydia) about their experience performing the show based off the iconic 1980’s film. We also chat with Nicole and John Sivak (directors) about their creative vision for the production, and how the script has been adapted to be suitable for all ages.