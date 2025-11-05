The Laramie Project drama at UIS recalls Matthew Shepard tragedy - Nov. 6-9, 13-15
Professor Missy Thibodeaux-Thompson, director, along with cast and stage crew join Craig McFarland to preview this theatre performance of the tragic Matthew Shepard incident at the University of Wyoming.
The Laramie Project
Nov. 6: Pay-what-you-can preview night.
Nov. 7-9, 13-15
All performances at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday, Nov. 9 Matinee at 2 p.m.
Limited Seating Capacity
Performances will take place in the UIS Theatre Acting/Directing Studio, in the Visual & Performing Arts Building (VPA 170) on the UIS Campus.
Park in Lot B and walk to VPA 170.
Transcript pending.