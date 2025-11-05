The Laramie Project drama at UIS recalls Matthew Shepard tragedy - Nov. 6-9, 13-15

© 2025 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Craig McFarland
Published November 5, 2025 at 6:05 PM CST
The Laramie Project play poster
UIS.edu

Professor Missy Thibodeaux-Thompson, director, along with cast and stage crew join Craig McFarland to preview this theatre performance of the tragic Matthew Shepard incident at the University of Wyoming.

The Laramie Project
Nov. 6: Pay-what-you-can preview night.
Nov. 7-9, 13-15
All performances at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday, Nov. 9 Matinee at 2 p.m.

Limited Seating Capacity
Performances will take place in the UIS Theatre Acting/Directing Studio, in the Visual & Performing Arts Building (VPA 170) on the UIS Campus.

Park in Lot B and walk to VPA 170.

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
