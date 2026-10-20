Matt Brookens is Back with a Film in the Route 66 Film Festival and is Also Ready to Collaborate

Matt Brookens is Back in the NPR Illinois studio with Jeff Williams. They discuss Matt's Film 'Psychic Zero' in this secondary segment; which will also be in the Route 66 Film Festival. His film will be shown on Saturday, November 21 at 10 am, at the Hoogland Center for the Arts, in Downtown Springfield, Illinois.

From Matt's website:

Meet Matthew Brookens: a Senior Video Editor with 18+ years cutting unscripted television, documentaries, trailers, and comedy for CBS, Paramount+, History, Travel Channel, Nat Geo, and Lionsgate. A 2× Telly Award winner and UCB-trained storyteller, Matt brings expert pacing, sound design, and a professional voice actor’s ear to every cut — from laugh-out-loud comedy to edge-of-your-seat suspense.