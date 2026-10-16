Making hearing health more accessible: Sertoma Club of Springfield resources and annual walk

The Sertoma Club of Springfield has spent decades supporting people impacted by hearing loss through education, financial assistance, and community programs. On Community Voices, board members Mark Hanson and Keith Baker discuss the organization’s work, including its SHARP program, which helps provide affordable reconditioned hearing aids to people with limited incomes. The organization also provides scholarships for students studying audiology, deaf education, and speech-related fields at Illinois State University. The club also provides hearing assistance devices to local libraries, performing arts venues, and more. Sertoma supports youth programs through the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois and helps fund other hearing-related causes.

Hanson and Baker also discuss the club’s annual Celebrate Sound walk, its largest fundraiser, taking place Saturday, Oct. 17, at Washington Park in Springfield. Registration can be done online prior to the event, otherwise registration begins at 9 a.m. at the pavilion near the playground, with the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. Registration costs $25 and includes a T-shirt. There will be a variety of vendors where participants can learn about hearing health and local resources. Those unable to attend can make a donation through the event’s online registration page. The conversation also explores the importance of protecting hearing, recognizing hearing loss early and understanding how it can affect quality of life.

Melissa Snider:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host Melissa Snider, in the studio with Keith Baker and Mark Hanson. They are both board members with the Sertoma Club of Springfield. How are we doing today?

Keith Baker:

Good, Melissa.

Mark Hanson:

Good, Melissa.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. Thank you guys for being here.

Mark Hanson:

Thank you for having us.

Melissa Snider:

Hey, of course.

So for someone who may not be familiar with the Sertoma Club, what is it and what's the idea behind the name? It's kind of an acronym.

Keith Baker:

Sertoma stands for 'Service to Mankind.' The original club started in Kansas City back in 1915, and since then, we've grown nationwide as well as had clubs in Mexico and Canada. And we specialize— like the Lions focus on vision and sight— we specialize in hearing, the loss of hearing, and where hearing is affected. Really helped out those causes through the years. The club here in town started in 1954. So we're 72 years old. We're not as well-known as others. And that's why we think the more we reach out and do what we've been doing, it'll really help others out.

Melissa Snider:

So you help improve the quality of life at those at risk or already are hearing impaired through education and support. So what are some of the different services that you guys provide?

Mark Hanson:

One of the things that we do, we have a program called SHARP, which provides the reconditioned hearing aids that we subsidize and provide low-income individuals. So we have an application process for that. Now that's a program where it's not as active as it used to be because fortunately insurance has increased its coverage of hearing aids for individuals, but there's still some need for it and so we still get applicants come in and request one of these hearing aids. They do have to pay a little bit but we do cover most of the cost of the device. That's kind of an ongoing service that we have. In this past year, a few things that we've done, we did in partially funded by a grant from the National Organization. We did get some bed shakers, which are devices that if there's some sort of, let's say a tornado warning or fire alarm or something like that for an individual that's sleeping who cannot hear, it will shake the bed and notify them that there's some sort of dangerous activity in the area. We have also, through the years, provided devices that we have donated about every library in the area, including the library here at UIS at Lincoln Land and at the city library downtown. It's to facilitate communication between the reference librarian and the individual seeking service. It's kind of a portable hearing enhancement device that will allow the individuals to communicate with the reference librarian. They're really quite remarkable devices.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah.

Keith Baker:

You can whisper in it and we'd hear you.

Melissa Snider:

So if somebody wants to use one of these hearing devices, where can they go? Do they have them like at the front desk?

Keith Baker:

Yes.

Melissa Snider:

Okay.

Mark Hanson:

Well, they're typically at the reference desk. So those are some of the things that we've done. Again, the SHARP program is more of an ongoing program. We also do, and this is ongoing as well, we fund scholarships for students in audiology, deaf education, also speech issues up at Illinois State University. We cover a spectrum of education levels. We sponsor scholarships at the baccalaureate, the masters, and at the PhD levels. at Illinois State.

Melissa Snider:

How does one go about applying for those scholarships?

Mark Hanson:

Actually, it's best is to apply directly with Illinois State. Contact, I believe, the financial aid office at Illinois State University and just say that you were interested in applying for the scholarship funded by the Sertoma Club of the Springfield, Illinois. If you're a resident of Sangamon County, that would work, and the office up there could also tell you if you are in an eligible county, I know.

Keith Baker:

Mark mentioned listening devices for libraries in town. We've also provided the same devices to Hoogland Center for the Arts, the Legacy Theater, the Muny Opera as well.

Melissa Snider:

Old State Capitol?

Keith Baker:

Exactly. And then we've also provided sound shields for the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, which reduces the impact of the sound for the musicians. Those were a project we've done in the last couple years. And then we've also supported the Boys and Girls Club through Camp Sertoma, which is on the lake. And to see those youngsters fishing and canoeing and doing things that they had never done before is quite a sight to behold.

Melissa Snider:

So when does Camp Sertoma take place? Is it every summer?

Keith Baker:

Yes, through Boys and Girls Club.

Mark Hanson:

Yeah, actually the camp is owned by the Boys and Girls Club. At some point, Sertoma had the property and then donated it to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois. They have programs for youth in their summer programs. They have where they take the youth out to the facility, because many of these children in the Boys and Girls Club don't have the opportunity to kind of get outside other than that. It's been there a long time, right?

Keith Baker:

Yes, I think about 60 years.

Mark Hanson:

Okay.

Keith Baker:

50 to 60.

Mark Hanson:

So among the things we've done recently, we put in a garden this year. A couple years ago, we donated to them kayak launchers. So we put in two of those. I think some of the ongoing projects we are considering doing are where they can store kayaks and canoes and that type of thing. This past year, we've had done a lot of coordination and work with the Boys and Girls Club. A couple of our members have really taken that under their way because it's very close to them, that aspect of what we serve. And so hopefully we can continue doing that.

Melissa Snider:

So the camp— it's not like a week-long camp— it's just an area?

Mark Hanson:

Yeah, it's an area. It's an ongoing camp. I think they only really use it during the summer months when school is out. I think they have a lot of students in the summer program there. One of our members, he put in some native plants there this year. But yeah, we're hoping to do some more work there, probably next summer.

Melissa Snider:

Very nice. You recently had an award luncheon, is that correct?

Mark Hanson:

We did have an award ceremony. It was for recognizing individuals in the club.

Melissa Snider:

Did you give out your Service to Mankind Award?

Keith Baker:

Yes. The Service to Mankind Award goes to recognize an individual in the community who's gone above and beyond. And this year's winner was Don Eklund, and he helped spearhead Habitat for Humanity in Springfield decades ago. Don has put in just countless hours of work to helping out Habitat. In fact, he taught for many years as well at Lincoln Land. But he was our recipient this year. And he was considered also for our regional Sertoma of the Year award.

Mark Hanson:

I believe the national award has been discontinued. Several years ago, actually, we did have a person from here in Springfield who did win the national award. I can't remember her name right off the hand.

Keith Baker:

She worked with the homeless, Julie Benson.

Mark Hanson:

Julie Benson, you're right, yes. So she won our local award and then won a regional award and then was recognized nationally. So she worked a lot with the homeless community here in Springfield. I believe she has since left the community and moved elsewhere, but she did a lot of remarkable work just on her own. She had a van, and she decided to get stuff and help the homeless people she saw in the homeless encampments, some of them they had in the area, and so she was recognized here locally, regionally, and at the national level by Sertoma.

Melissa Snider:

That's so cool.

Mark Hanson:

So that was a good thing for the Springfield community.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, I like that. We're highlighting very impactful people.

Mark Hanson:

Right.

Melissa Snider:

So your annual walk is coming up. That's October 17th.

Mark Hanson:

Yes, so to Celebrate Sound. This is our 12th one coming up, and we've had very successful Celebrate Sound walks. So we're starting October 17th, starts at 9 o'clock in Washington Park, 1501 South Grand Avenue West.

Melissa Snider:

Where do people meet at?

Mark Hanson:

It's at the pavilion in Washington Park here in Springfield— kind of where the playground is at in Washington Park. There's this pavilion there and that's where we hold our registration. There'll be people that can register you in person if you show up there. We provide t-shirts and there's a $25 registration fee.

Melissa Snider:

Okay, is there a way to sign up online, register before the event?

Mark Hanson:

Yes, there is. Probably the most efficient way to do it is just to put in a Google search. Sertoma celebrate sound walk, Springfield, Illinois, 2026. It'll pop up. There was a link to our registration page.

Melissa Snider:

So we're walking from 9:30 to what time?

Mark Hanson:

It's a short walk, probably about 10 o'clock. There'll be like snacks there, water, donuts, probably some door prizes. We have an event sponsor this year, which has not been the case typically, but this is the SIU Medicine Eye, Nose and Throat Clinic. who has been a very generous benefactor of ours in terms of sponsor both financially, and they also provide walkers and they provide people to help us with the walk. So this has been a very good relationship that we've entered into with them in the past couple years, and I really want to acknowledge them because they're really becoming very important for our walk. I would say, what is the walk, a mile, Keith, or something?

Keith Baker:

Yeah.

Melissa Snider:

Is it just around the park?

Mark Hanson:

Yes, it's around the park. It's a part of the park.

Keith Baker:

There is a shortcut too across the pond.

Mark Hanson:

That's right, yes.

Melissa Snider:

A shortcut.

Mark Hanson:

Yeah, as long as you have to deal with the adventurous from the geese.

Melissa Snider:

That can be fun.

Mark Hanson:

But yes, so also at the event, there will be several vendor tables from people who like the Illinois Assistance Technology Group that provides services to individuals for a host of issues— hearing just among one of them.

Melissa Snider:

So you'll have resources there.

Mark Hanson:

Yeah, so there's resources there for people to learn more about. But yeah, we really always hope to get more walkers. But if you can't walk, you can get on the website, you can make a donation if you choose not to walk.

Melissa Snider:

Okay, on your website?

Mark Hanson:

Yes, on the registration site. So you get on the registration site, you can register for the walk or then another option for individuals is to just simply make a donation to it. Just again, I think the most expedient way is just the Google.

Melissa Snider:

That sounds good. So if you want to get involved or support the organization's work, if you want to just take a walk, join them for the Celebrate Sound walk in Washington Park on October 17th.

Keith Baker:

Yes, Melissa. And actually, we've raised more funds, the Springfield Club, than any other club in the country.

Melissa Snider:

Really?

Keith Baker:

Yes, the last couple years. It feels good because we give it all away then to hearing related causes.

Mark Hanson:

Right, yeah. So it's really for our organization, many of these activities that we described earlier would not be possible except for this walk because that's where a significant amount of the funding that we raise comes from this walk. It's our largest fundraiser. I think hearing loss is such a prevalent thing in our country right now.

Keith Baker:

Especially as the population ages, and I think hearing is one of those senses that if you start to lose it, you don't want to acknowledge it either personally or perhaps to others, but it's gradually declining, and so I think the sooner you address it, the better it is.

Mark Hanson:

Right. And I will say, you know, personally, one of the reasons I'm in Sertoma, my family, I've had experience with seeing the impacts of hearing loss. I grew up on a farm. My father was a farmer and he had a, as they style it, farmer's ear from working around heavy machinery for 50 years, riding tractors and whatever. And he never dealt with his hearing loss. And I know a lot of people say later on in life, he experienced dementia. And I think for a lot of people, they say, I don't know for sure if this is the case— there's no way of knowing, not being evaluated, but I've always believed that his hearing loss helped contribute to the onset of his dementia. So my parents actually were Lions, but when I retired, and I was looking for something to do post-retirement, I was approached by an acquaintance who belonged to Sertoma at that time, and I thought, well, yeah, this is good because it was such a continual frustration with my mother, I know, trying to get my father to address the issues. Bad things can happen if you don't take care of this. It's more than just making your spouse crazy when they have to repeat questions to you all the time. Some of your issues that really impact your quality of life.

Melissa Snider:

Absolutely.

Mark Hanson:

I think, again, as Keith mentioned, do our aging population and the incredible noise we're around all day in our environment. Even if you don't work in a setting where there's a lot of machinery or whatnot, just entertainment. I mean, there's so much noise just in the background compared to what there used to be. We aren't really adapted to do it, you know?

Melissa Snider:

Right.

Keith Baker:

I don't like leaf blowers for that reason.

Melissa Snider:

Yeah, they are very loud.

Mark Hanson:

Yes, they are. We were at the farmers market at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. They had a health and wellness evening there. We had a table there, and we have some bookmarks— which actually we'll have when we're at the farmers market downtown— which has a how loud is too loud where we show various devices. And that's often a very popular thing people like to grab and look at. It shows, okay, this is a leaf blower, and it lets people know, okay, this is something that's too loud. If you do this, you should have some hearing protection. And actually at the farmers market downtown, typically we have some hearing protection. We hand out earplugs for people. I know someone I gave them to mentioned that she was going to the car races in Jacksonville this weekend.

Melissa Snider:

I feel like people underestimate how all these loud things can really impact our hearing, and then people don't realize it until it's too late.

Mark Hanson:

Right, yeah, I think that's definitely the case. And, I mean, I know myself, I probably have some from being young, riding trackers all the time. I have some issues associated with that. And it's just, when you're a high school kid, you don't think of such things.

Melissa Snider:

You don't think of those consequences at all, yeah. That's true.

Well Keith, Mark, thank you guys so much for coming in today. Thank you for everything you do.

Keith Baker:

Thank you, Melissa.

Mark Hanson:

Oh, thank you. We appreciate the opportunity to, because I know people listen to this and become aware of our organization, what we're doing, and we really appreciate this.

Melissa Snider:

Happy to spread the word.

Keith Baker:

Thank you.

Melissa Snider:

Awesome. Thank you guys.

Community Voices is events you might have missed and conversations with neighbors, artists, and area businesspeople. You can suggest a guest or comment at communityvoices@nprillinois.org. Get to know your neighbors with Community Voices weekdays at noon and 10 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. and on demand at nprillinois.org.

Dialogue transcribed by Microsoft Speech Service, an AI feature of Microsoft Word. Reviewed by humans for readability and accuracy.

