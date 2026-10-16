Authorities say they've thwarted a mass shooting at a Chicago-area Hindu temple | First Listen
First Listen for Friday, Oct. 16, 2026.
- A 19-year old attempted a mass shooting at an Aurora temple. Authorities say he spent two years planning it.
- Illinois has erased $1.4 billion in medical debt for residents under a state program.
- Tenured and tenure-track faculty at UIUC are trying to form a union.
- A New York man was killed in an accident on I-55 near Divernon early Thursday.
- Gov. Pritzker and his wife reported their income from their 2025 tax returns.
- An independent candidate who was not invited to a gubernatorial debate this week says he's frustrated for himself and voters.
- Carlinville has been named "Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Town" for 2026.