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Unthynck is playing at Hobgoblinspookadelic 2026 and Came to the Studio to Talk About Their Music

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published October 15, 2026 at 6:47 PM CDT
UnthYnck is playing at Hobgoblinspookadelic 2026 and Came to the Studio to Talk About Their Music and History of the band. This event will be on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Arlington's in Springfield, all age show, $10 at the door.
Ethan Sicillia
/
Unthynck, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
UnthYnck is playing at Hobgoblinspookadelic 2026 and Came to the Studio to Talk About Their Music and History of the band. This event will be on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Arlington's in Springfield, all age show, $10 at the door.

UnthYnck is playing at Hobgoblinspookadelic 2026 and Came to the Studio to Talk About Their Music and History of the band. This event will be on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Arlington's in Springfield, all age show, $10 at the door.

Saturday, October 31.
No advanced tickets. (To keep aftermarket ticket gouging and scamers away.)
$10 at the door.

From Facebook:
Bringing back ye old halloween springfield tradition - nil8 hosts with stl faves fragile porcelain mice co/headlining - also unthYnk - also ricki marvel - doors at 6 - music starts at 6:45 - $10 - dress up like it is the best dress up day everrrrrrr - more details coming - love you all.

Transcript Pending.
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
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