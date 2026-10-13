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Amber Burke Johnson and The UNusual Suspects Murder Mystery Dinner at Edwards Place Historic Home

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:39 PM CDT
Amber Burke Johnson (left), and The UNusual Suspects at Edwards Place Historic Home. This Murder Mystery Dinner happens in one of the oldest houses in Springfield on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.
Amber Burke Johnson
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The Unusual Suspects, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
Amber Burke Johnson (left), and The UNusual Suspects at Edwards Place Historic Home. This Murder Mystery Dinner happens in one of the oldest houses in Springfield on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.

Amber Burke Johnson and The UNusual Suspects at Edwards Place Historic Home. This Murder Mystery Dinner happens in one of the oldest houses in Springfield on Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18.

Description from the Springfield Art Association / Edwards Place website:

"The UNusual Suspects" Murder Mystery

Saturday, October 17: 6:30 PM; Sunday, October 18: 4:30 PM

At Edwards Place Murder Mystery dinner theatre, guests will help to solve a dastardly murder. You will interact with a motley crew of suspects to discover which of them committed the crime, all while enjoying a themed, catered meal. The show is written in-house and includes a dozen community members as actors and as director. This year's theme is "The UNusual Suspects," in which detectives from classic mystery novels and movies become the suspects in a murder themselves. Your ticket price includes the meal, program, and beer/wine.

This event is for 21+ ages only.
​$65 Non-members. $60 Members.​SAA Members: after hitting purchase, don't forget to sign in to receive your member discount!
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
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