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The Moving Pillsbury Forward project Ben Singson speaks with Robert Mazrim and Chris Richmond

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published October 12, 2026 at 9:51 AM CDT
Ben Singson (center) speaks with artist/curator Robert Mazrim (right), and Moving Pillsbury Forward President Chris Richmond (left) about the abandon Pillbury Mill, the art that arose out of it, and the future of the property.
Jeff Williams
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Moving Pillbury Forward, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
Ben Singson (center) speaks with artist/curator Robert Mazrim (right), and Moving Pillsbury Forward President Chris Richmond (left) about the abandon Pillbury Mill, the art that arose out of it, and the future of the property.

Ben Singson speaks with artist/curator Robert Mazrim and Moving Pillsbury Forward President Chris Richmond about the abandon Pillbury Mill, the art that arose out of it, and the future of the property.

From the pillsburyproject.org website:
Friends,

The demolition of the Pillsbury mill and factory is approaching completion, but its history, art, and artifacts are alive and well!

As the last of the buildings fall to the ground we have plenty to remember. First up is a brand-new book by curator and artist Robert Mazrim. “Pillsbury Abandoned: Art & Ruin in the Industrial Midwest” is a rich collection of photographs of the decayed factory, as well as the art made at the site between 2022 and 2025. Additionally, Los Angeles filmmaker Matthew Konicek is completing his documentary “Ruined”, which explores the haunting and decaying spaces of the Pillsbury mill, many of which were rarely seen by the public.

Transcript Pending.
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
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