Decatur homeless resource center closing its doors

A resource center for homeless Decatur residents is closing after 26 years.

Heritage Behavioral Health Center announced Thursday that it would be permanently closing Oasis Day and Resource Center.

The center provided guests with services like laundry, showers, mail access, and a safe place to visit during the day.

In a statement, CEO Mary Garrison said the closure is meant to help Heritage focus its efforts on "areas of greatest community need.”

"Over the last five years, the needs of our community have changed dramatically," she said. "We have experienced an unprecedented increase in individuals seeking mental health services, substance use treatment, crisis intervention, housing support, and access to integrated health care.

At the same time, there are fewer behavioral health providers and fewer options available in our region. As other services have diminished, Heritage has increasingly become the provider that individuals and families turn to when they need help."

Garrison said the closure does not mean that Heritage is halting services for homeless individuals and will continue to serve the Decatur community.

Oasis staff members will help patrons collect mail and personal belongings from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays through Nov. 8.