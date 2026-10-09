© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Durkin backs Pritzker; Hastert's rise and fall

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIDave McKinney
Published October 9, 2026 at 12:12 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

A former Illinois House Republican Leader announced this week he will support Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in his bid for a third term.

Jim Durkin also took aim at the GOP nominee, Darren Bailey, saying he's “not cut out for the job” and “cannot be trusted to lead our state.” Our panel discusses Durkin's decision and what it might show about politics in the current environment.

Also, we look back at the career and the downfall of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The former teacher and coach rose to heights of politics, but will be remembered for child sex abuse of students.

And the Trump Administration has again denied disaster relief to Illinois following recent storms.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ Politics and Government Editor Dave McKinney.
Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Dave McKinney
Dave McKinney, state politics reporter at WBEZ, spent 19 years as the Chicago Sun-Times Springfield bureau chief with additional stops at Reuters and the Daily Herald. His work also has been published in Crain's Chicago Business, the New York Times and Chicago Magazine.
See stories by Dave McKinney
Related Stories