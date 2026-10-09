State Week: Durkin backs Pritzker; Hastert's rise and fall

A former Illinois House Republican Leader announced this week he will support Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker in his bid for a third term.

Jim Durkin also took aim at the GOP nominee, Darren Bailey, saying he's “not cut out for the job” and “cannot be trusted to lead our state.” Our panel discusses Durkin's decision and what it might show about politics in the current environment.

Also, we look back at the career and the downfall of former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The former teacher and coach rose to heights of politics, but will be remembered for child sex abuse of students.

And the Trump Administration has again denied disaster relief to Illinois following recent storms.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ Politics and Government Editor Dave McKinney.