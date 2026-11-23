EAST ST. LOUIS — Six inmates at Georgia state prisons allegedly helped carry out an elaborate scheme to convince people across the country that they’d missed federal jury duty and could only avoid arrest by paying a hefty fine.

Prosecutors say the men repeated the scam dozens of times, demanding payments from their victims in cryptocurrency.

Among those targeted in the alleged scheme were at least two southern Illinois residents: a 65-year-old from Du Quoin and a 61-year-old from Belleville, both identified in court documents only by their initials.

The indictment alleges the fraudsters researched their victims to obtain their personal information, which they used to create fake arrest warrants that they often sent by text message. Victims were then instructed to pay the supposed fines at cryptocurrency ATMs, machines that convert cash into cryptocurrency and allow users to send it to destination cryptocurrency “wallets” by scanning QR codes.

The alleged scam

According to court records, the Belleville woman received a call in November 2025 from someone impersonating a law enforcement officer who told her she had missed federal jury duty and that there was an active warrant for her arrest. She was told she needed to make a $4,100 payment to avoid being arrested. According to the indictment, she transferred at least $3,376 in Bitcoin to cryptocurrency wallets associated with the alleged fraudsters. The indictment does not provide details about what happened to the Du Quoin resident or whether that person ultimately lost money.

A federal grand jury in East St. Louis initially indicted Julius N. Williams Jr. in July on five felony charges: one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice.

A superseding indictment filed Nov. 3 repeated those charges, to which Williams pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday, and added five additional defendants.

Naquavius D. Jackson and Demekos A. Barkley each face two charges: conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Tanquevious C. Lucas and Arthur G. Drummond are each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, while Herbert M. Robinson III faces a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The five other defendants are scheduled to be arraigned in December.

The alleged scheme lasted about 20 months, from October 2024 through June 2026. During that time, the men were incarcerated at various Georgia state prisons, including Wilcox, Telfair, Ware, Macon, Hancock and Calhoun state prisons. The Georgia Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to an email from Southern Illinois Source seeking comment.

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