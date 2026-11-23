OSF HealthCare’s chief executive officer believes artificial intelligence can offer an opportunity for providers and employees to focus more on patient care, as long as human interaction and dignity remains at the forefront.

Speaking at the Peoria-based organization’s recent OnCall Digital Health Symposium, Michelle Conger said AI could help streamline administrative tasks at a time when healthcare organizations are coping with workforce shortages.

“Really, [it’s] thinking of this as a massive opportunity to free our labor to do the things that are far more rewarding than some of the kind of work we have people doing today,” said Conger during the all-day event held at the Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center.

Conger reiterated the message from Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical on artificial intelligence, calling on Catholic health organizations to prioritize the personal aspect over technological advancement.

“Human dignity over machines, recognizing that we always, always are keeping a person, a human at the center of the care that we’re providing or the work that we’re doing,” said Conger. “Technology and algorithms must serve people rather than reduce them.”

Conger said OSF’s approach to AI adoption follows a governance process that considers the potential impact on both patients and employees. She said the challenge is balancing the potential of AI with the responsibility to ensure technology remains a tool instead of a crutch.

“What's the impact on the people? Whether that’s our own mission partners or that’s the individuals that we’re caring for [and] the communities they’re in,” she said. “So it really is, right now, through that governance process.

“We have our human resources team there, we have our mission people there [and] we have our ethics people there really helping us think through and make sure we’re making really sound decisions.”

Conger said she also sees a potential to apply AI toward making the healthcare system easier to navigate, as patients often struggle to determine where to access the services they need.

She envisions establishing a “digital safety net” to help patients find the right entry point into the healthcare system. She also said the evolving technology could help OSF gain a better understanding of a person's situation, making it easier to direct them to the appropriate care.