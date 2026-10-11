Junior League's Kenzie Anderson and Leadership 411's Bev Neisler host Free Nonprofit Leadership Training

The Junior League of Springfield's Kenzie Anderson and Bev Neisler ofLeadership 411, LLC host a Free Nonprofit Leadership Training event on October 22, 2026. The Board Chair Master Class: Navigating Leadership as the Board Chair.

Info from event website:

Description

THE BOARD CHAIR MASTER CLASS:

Navigating Leadership as the Board Chair

Designed specifically for current and incoming board chairs, this FREE advanced session focuses on leadership dynamics, meeting facilitation, and the unique partnership between the Chair and the Executive Director. CEOs and Executive Directors are welcome to attend with their board chair.When: Thursday, October 22, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PMWhere: Innovate Springfield, 1 Horace Mann Plaza Suite 300A, Springfield, IL 62715The Junior League of Springfield Capacity Building Fund at the Community Foundation is proud to help launch the new Board Impact Series in partnership with the Nonprofit Knowledge Network.

“Empowering nonprofit leaders and board members through expert-led professional development.”

This no-cost professional development initiative is designed to strengthen nonprofit boards and organizational leadership throughout our region through expert-led workshops focused on governance, leadership practices, and board engagement.

Meet Your Facilitator:

Beverly Neisler, M.A., CFRE, is the only known BoardSource-Certified, Nonprofit Board Governance Consultant in downstate Illinois. As BoardSource is the global leader in nonprofit governance research, Bev brings world-class standards to the local level.

The Founder of Leadership411 , Bev is a Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) with over 35 years of experience dedicated to the Springfield nonprofit community. She is a certified trainer for the John Maxwell Organization and Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People”. Holding a master’s degree in communications from University of Illinois Springfield, Bev specializes in board governance and recruitment, leadership training, and fundraising infrastructure, providing local nonprofits with the expert tools they need to thrive. Read more about Beverly Neisler at Leadership411.com

REGISTER:

Email Beverly Neisler at bev@leadership411.com Specify which session you wish to attend, Provide your organization’s name, Provide your preferred email address.

Special thanks to our sponsors for making these sessions available at no cost to attendees. These sessions are made possible by the Junior League of Springfield Capacity Building Fund of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.

Date Time

Date: Oct 22, 2026Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Location

Innovate Springfield

Horace Mann Plaza, Springfield IL