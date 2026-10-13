Lisa Stevenson of Four Leaf Accounting offers a free Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members

Four Leaf Accounting is a women founded business offering financial clarity for nonprofit organizations. Lisa Stevenson is presenting "Growing Into Your Board Position" a Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members.

Overview about this event listed at eventbrite.com

Join us to learn about the six fiscal duties of board members so you can thrive and make an impact in your board role!

Growing Into Your Board Position

Ready to step up and shine in your board role? Join us for an in-person event where we'll dive into the six fiscal duties of board members. This vaulable information will help you grow confidently into your position whether you're fresh on the board or looking to boost your impact. Come meet me and fellow board members to take your skills to the next level!

Transcript Pending