© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lisa Stevenson of Four Leaf Accounting offers a free Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published October 13, 2026 at 12:17 PM CDT
Four Leaf Accounting is a women founded business offering financial clarity for nonprofit organizations. Lisa Stevenson is presenting "Growing Into Your Board Position" a Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members.
Melissa Snider
/
Four Leaf Accounting, Community Voices, NPR Illinois
Four Leaf Accounting is a women founded business offering financial clarity for nonprofit organizations. Lisa Stevenson (right) is presenting "Growing Into Your Board Position" a Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members.

Four Leaf Accounting is a women founded business offering financial clarity for nonprofit organizations. Lisa Stevenson is presenting "Growing Into Your Board Position" a Lunch and Learn for non-profit Board Members.

Overview about this event listed at eventbrite.com

Join us to learn about the six fiscal duties of board members so you can thrive and make an impact in your board role!

Growing Into Your Board Position

Ready to step up and shine in your board role? Join us for an in-person event where we'll dive into the six fiscal duties of board members. This vaulable information will help you grow confidently into your position whether you're fresh on the board or looking to boost your impact. Come meet me and fellow board members to take your skills to the next level!

Transcript Pending
Tags
Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams
Related Stories