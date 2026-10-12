NPR Illinois to relocate on the UIS campus in 2027

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced the WUIS Building on the east side of campus, which houses NPR Illinois and more, will be closing next summer and the building demolished. NPR Illinois will relocate, but remain at UIS. Design plans are being developed.

NPR Illinois launched in Jan. 1975 in the current building, which is among the original structures at UIS.

An official announcement was made Monday (see below).

UIS campus community,

The University plans to permanently close the WUIS building on July 30, 2027, due to failing infrastructure related to HVAC and plumbing. Given the University’s current financial deficit and the extensive cost of addressing these issues, the University has decided not to make the repairs the building would require and instead engage a licensed demolition contractor to remove it in compliance with all applicable regulations.

NPR Illinois will relocate to the lower level of the Public Affairs Center near the Sangamon Experience by May 2027.

The move reflects UIS’ continued commitment to public radio and its important role in serving our campus, Springfield and the region. The new space will provide NPR Illinois with greater visibility and new opportunities to engage with the campus and broader community.

The WUIS building also currently houses part of the Cox Children’s Center. The Center will transition those operations to its main building before the WUIS building closes. Cox families and employees are receiving additional information directly about the transition.

Facilities and Services will continue working with the units affected by the building closure to support their transition and coordinate next steps. Additional information about the removal of the WUIS building will be shared with the campus community as plans are finalized.

