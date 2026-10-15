Sangamon County Board to review potential change for meetings | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

- The Sangamon County Board will study whether or not to change the day of the week the board meets. Supporters of moving meetings from Tuesdays to Wednesdays say it would eliminate a conflict with the Springfield City Council.

- Illinois is seeing better than projected revenues so far this fiscal year. But there are warnings about what's ahead.

- The Democrat and Republican nominees for governor sparred this week over data centers.

- Homelessness is down in Illinois, according to a report. But "chronic" homelessness has risen.