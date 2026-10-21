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Illinois Governor JB Pritzker holds a gargantuan fundraising lead over his rivals | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:37 AM CDT
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  • Pritzker has more than $44 million dollars in his campaign fund, while his competititors' funds are in the thousands
  • At least two candidates have filed to run for Springfield mayor next year
  • The Springfield City Council last night voted 7-2 to approve a new contract for the use of Shot Spotter
  • The Springfield Police Department says crime rates have dropped in the city over the past year
  • The Sangamon County Mental Health Board will hold a study session Thursday to discuss how priorities for programs and people can be included in upcoming draft plans
  • Williamsville Public Library and Museum is inviting people to learn about the mind behind "Frankenstein"
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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