Illinois Governor JB Pritzker holds a gargantuan fundraising lead over his rivals | First Listen
- Pritzker has more than $44 million dollars in his campaign fund, while his competititors' funds are in the thousands
- At least two candidates have filed to run for Springfield mayor next year
- The Springfield City Council last night voted 7-2 to approve a new contract for the use of Shot Spotter
- The Springfield Police Department says crime rates have dropped in the city over the past year
- The Sangamon County Mental Health Board will hold a study session Thursday to discuss how priorities for programs and people can be included in upcoming draft plans
- Williamsville Public Library and Museum is inviting people to learn about the mind behind "Frankenstein"