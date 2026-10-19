Court rejects Sean Grayson's appeal | First Listen

First Listen for Monday, Oct. 19, 2026.

- An appeals court has dismissed an appeal from Sean Grayson's attorneys to reduce his sentence. The former Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy was convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting of Sonya Massey. Grayson died from cancer this year. He was serving a 20-year sentence.

- We get an update on fundraising for the U.S. Senate candidates in Illinois.

- Lt. Gov. candidate Christian Mitchell says if elected, he and Gov. Pritzker will continue fighting the Trump Administration.

- An event this weekend will teach storytelling and how to preserve history.

