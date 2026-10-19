UIS event teaching basics of oral history

The University of Illinois-Springfield wants to introduce oral history to newcomers.

Sangamon Experience and the UIS Performing Arts Center will host the Story Harvest event at the school’s Public Affairs Center. The event is free and will take place Oct. 24.

Guests can attend one or two workshops at the event. The first will be led by Mark DePue, retired director of oral history for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and introduce techniques on how to collect oral histories.

The second will be a panel with filmmakers, historians, writers and storytellers on how oral histories can be used to build connection. ALPLM oral history manager Scott Loyd will lead the panel.

DePue said oral history can help preserve the memories of loved ones before they die.

“Everybody has a story,” he said. “Some people will tell you, ‘Ah, no, my life is pretty boring,’ but no. Everybody has a story if you manage to scratch below the surface.”

Registration is encouraged but not required.