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UIS event teaching basics of oral history

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Ben Singson
Published October 19, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
"Story Harvest" from the Sangamon Experience and UIS Performing Arts Center aims to teach newcomers how to collect oral histories.
University of Illinois-Springfield
"Story Harvest" from the Sangamon Experience and UIS Performing Arts Center aims to teach newcomers how to collect oral histories.

The University of Illinois-Springfield wants to introduce oral history to newcomers.

Sangamon Experience and the UIS Performing Arts Center will host the Story Harvest event at the school’s Public Affairs Center. The event is free and will take place Oct. 24.

Guests can attend one or two workshops at the event. The first will be led by Mark DePue, retired director of oral history for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and introduce techniques on how to collect oral histories.

The second will be a panel with filmmakers, historians, writers and storytellers on how oral histories can be used to build connection. ALPLM oral history manager Scott Loyd will lead the panel.

DePue said oral history can help preserve the memories of loved ones before they die.

“Everybody has a story,” he said. “Some people will tell you, ‘Ah, no, my life is pretty boring,’ but no. Everybody has a story if you manage to scratch below the surface.”

Registration is encouraged but not required.
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News UIS Performing Arts Center (PAC)Sangamon Experience
Ben Singson
Ben Singson started at NPR Illinois in July 2026 focusing on local coverage.
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