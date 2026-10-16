State Week: Bailey, Pritzker square off in their only debate

The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor faced each other in a Chicago TV studio this week for the only scheduled debate of the campaign.

While voters are familiar with Gov. JB Pritzker and his GOP challenger Darren Bailey, who matched up in the 2022 race, our panel examines if there was anything new this time around.

Also, discussion about a state law to regulate prediction markets facing a court challenge.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and political reporter Mitchell Armentrout with the Chicago Sun-Times.