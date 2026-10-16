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State Week: Bailey, Pritzker square off in their only debate

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMitchell Armentrout
Published October 16, 2026 at 12:23 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The Democratic and Republican nominees for governor faced each other in a Chicago TV studio this week for the only scheduled debate of the campaign.

While voters are familiar with Gov. JB Pritzker and his GOP challenger Darren Bailey, who matched up in the 2022 race, our panel examines if there was anything new this time around.

Also, discussion about a state law to regulate prediction markets facing a court challenge.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and political reporter Mitchell Armentrout with the Chicago Sun-Times.

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Government & Politics IPRState WeekElection 2026
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Mitchell Armentrout
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