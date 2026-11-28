Another road-bound postseason journey ended early for the Illinois State football team in Saturday's opening round of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

One season after reaching the FCS title game, ISU suffered a 37-30 loss to Austin Peay at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tennessee, finishing with an 8-5 record.

The No. 13-seed Redbirds normally would’ve been the home team in the first-round contest, but instead had to travel to Tennessee with Hancock Stadium hosting the IHSA state football finals.

Meanwhile, the unseeded Governors [9-4] advance to play No. 4-seed Lamar [10-2] in a 1 p.m. matchup next Saturday at Provost Umphrey Stadium in Beaumont, Texas.

After entering the 2025 playoffs unseeded, ISU rattled off four straight road victories to reach the championship game in Nashville, Tennessee. But the Redbirds came home as the national runners-up after suffering a heartbreaking 35-34 overtime loss to Montana State.

ISU couldn’t get its offense going in the first quarter on Saturday, but limited Austin Peay to two field goals before getting on the board with a safety when the Governors fell on their errant snap into the end zone.

The Redbirds took their first lead at 9-6 on Victor Dawson’s 43-yard touchdown run on a fourth-down play with 10:32 left in the first half. An interception on ISU’s next possession allowed Austin Peay to pull even with another field goal.

ISU responded with a five-play scoring drive, capped by a 13-yard TD pass from quarterback Gage Roy to Dylan Lord for a 16-9 advantage with three minutes remaining before intermission. The Governors answered right back with their hurry-up offense and tied it with a 3-yard TD run by quarterback Chris Parson just before the break.

Austin Peay needed just three plays to move back ahead on the first drive of the second half, with Parson connecting with Denver Harper on a 21-yard TD pass set up by a 50-yard throw to Courtland Simmons on the previous play.

After an ISU three-and-out followed by a 49-yard punt return, the Governors extended their lead to 30-16 on a 6-yard TD scramble by Parson with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter. ISU got back within seven when tight end Max Ziebarth reeled in an 18-yard TD heave from Roy late in the quarter.

The Redbirds failed to pick up a first down on their first possession of the fourth quarter, and Austin Peay followed with a lengthy 14-play drive culminating in a 4-yard TD run by Parson with 5:31 to play.

But ISU needed a little more than a minute to make it a one-score game again, as two unsportsmanlike penalties against Austin Peay put the Redbirds in good field position to start the next drive. Two completions and a pass interference penalty led to a 2-yard scoring run by Roy that made it 37-30 with 4:23 to go.

The Illinois State defense held on the next possession, getting the ball back for the Redbirds offense near midfield and needing a touchdown. But Austin Peay’s defense stopped Dawson on a fourth-and-short rushing attempt.

ISU got one last gasp after the defense held again, needing to drive 82 yards in just over a minute with no timeouts. Roy managed to drive the Redbirds to the Governors 19-yard line, but his final pass was intercepted in the end zone.