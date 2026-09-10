UIS play examines the argument to replace or keep the U.S. Constitution

What does the Constitution mean to you? That question takes center stage in “What the Constitution Means to Me,” a play coming to the UIS Performing Arts Center’s Studio Theater Sept. 17–20.

Directed by Meredith Vogel-Thomas and starring Carly Shank as Heidi Schreck, the semi-autobiographical production blends personal storytelling, theater and lively debate. It follows Schreck’s journey from a 15-year-old high school student participating in constitutional debates to an adult reflecting on what the nation’s founding document means to her family, her identity and her role as a citizen.

Randy Eccles / NPR Illinois (L-R) Carly Shank, Merediith Vogel-Thomas, Randy Eccles

The second half breaks from traditional theater: Shank and 16-year-old Ursula Phillips-Eccles face off in a live debate, with the audience encouraged to react, cheer and even boo. Each performance promises to be different because the audience becomes part of the experience.

Vogel-Thomas says the production feels particularly timely as Americans continue to debate constitutional rights and the role of the Supreme Court. But she emphasizes that the play isn't a civics lecture. Instead, it uses human stories to explore how people understand—and are shaped by—the Constitution.

The Sept. 17 performance, presented in partnership with the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by NPR Illinois’ Randy Eccles. The show runs under two hours, with additional performances Sept. 18, 19 and 20. Tickets are available through the UIS Performing Arts Center.

Transcript pending.