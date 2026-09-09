"Rushville's Story: 200 Years" Exhibit opens September 11

The Hub Arts & Cultural Center and Schuyler Jail Museum will open "Rushville's Story: 200 Years," a new exhibit celebrating the city's bicentennial, on Smiles Day, Friday, September 11, 2026.

Doors open immediately following the parade and the exhibit will be open to the public until 4:00 p.m. that day.

The exhibit will remain on display through October 31, 2026, giving residents and visitors ample opportunity to explore Rushville's 200-year history.

"Rushville's Story: 200 Years" traces the city's history from its founding through the present day, exploring the people, places, and events that have shaped the community over two centuries.

The exhibit covers early settlement and industry, notable fires and landmarks, entertainment and community life, the history of local schools, and Rushville's contributions during wartime, alongside a candid look at some of the more difficult chapters of the city's past.

The exhibit also connects Rushville's 2026 bicentennial to the nation's 250th anniversary, drawing a link to the city's 150th anniversary celebration in 1976, held alongside America's Bicentennial.

Through The Hub and Schuyler Jail Museum’s partnership each year, we are able to keep our community’s history alive. This exhibit marks our fourth local history exhibit together.

The Hub Arts & Cultural Center is a nonprofit organization serving West Central Illinois through arts and cultural programming.

Event Details: What: "Rushville's Story: 200 Years" Exhibit Opening

When: Friday, September 11, 2026, following the Smiles Day parade, until 4:00 p.m. (exhibit runs through October 31, 2026)

Where: The Hub - Arts & Cultural Center, 210 N Congress St, Rushville, IL 62681 Admission: Free and open to the public