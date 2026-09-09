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A state legislative watchdog is resigning | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT
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  • Amid growing concern about how he handled sexual harassment complaints against a former Democratic legislator, Legislative Inspector Michael McCuskey resigns
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Tyson Foods says local producers may be among those interested in buying a recently closed beef processing plant
  • The city of Springfield has maintained an A-2 credit rating with a stable outlook from Moody's.
  • The city of Decatur has a new Director of Finance
  • Prosecutors say the mother accused of killing her two-year-old son inside her suburban Chicago home also made statements about killing her husband
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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