A state legislative watchdog is resigning | First Listen
- Amid growing concern about how he handled sexual harassment complaints against a former Democratic legislator, Legislative Inspector Michael McCuskey resigns
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Tyson Foods says local producers may be among those interested in buying a recently closed beef processing plant
- The city of Springfield has maintained an A-2 credit rating with a stable outlook from Moody's.
- The city of Decatur has a new Director of Finance
- Prosecutors say the mother accused of killing her two-year-old son inside her suburban Chicago home also made statements about killing her husband