From Shipwrecked Slave Ships to RBG to Bicycles ALPLM and Joe Crain bring us info on upcoming events

Joe Crain from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum brings us info on upcoming events. This includes programs that are free to attend but advanced registration is required.

From the ALPLM website:

Diving with a Purpose: Kamau Sadiki

September 17th, 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to spend an evening with a leader in underwater archaeology, who has documented some of the most significant shipwrecks from the Transatlantic Era of African Enslavement -- including the Guerrero in southern Florida and the Clotilda in the Mobile River in Alabama -- and has been featured by National Geographic in the award-winning documentary DESCENDANT.

Join us on Thursday, September 17, as Kamau Sadiki shares how the compelling combination of underwater archaeology, history, and storytelling can deepen our understanding of the past and inspire the future.

This program is free to attend but advance registration is required. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater.

ABOUT THE SPEAKER: Kamau Sadiki is a Board member and Lead Instructor with Diving With A Purpose (DWP), an organization committed to documenting shipwrecks involved in the Transatlantic Era of African Enslavement (TEAE) through underwater archaeology. He is the DWP representative on the Slave Wrecks Project International Leadership Team. Kamau has worked on five TEAE shipwrecks including the Guerrero in southern Florida and the Clotilda in the Mobile River in Alabama, the last ship to bring captured Africans into the USA. He is featured in the documentary film “DESCENDANT” that tells the story of the Clotilda descendant community of Africatown, AL. Kamau has conducted numerous lectures and presentations on TEAE shipwrecks, memory and resistance. He is a chapter co-author in Citizen Scientist in Maritime Archaeology: The Power of Public Engagement, University Press of Florida (2023) and published an article in DAN Alert Diver magazine (Q3 2022). Kamau is dedicated to de-colonizing the historical narrative of underwater archaeology, with emphasis on interpreting the spiritual dimensions of interrogating TEAE artifacts.

Citizen City Learning Series: Good Neighbor

Join us for an interactive event centered around what it means to be a good neighbor. Participants will explore simple ways we all contribute to a positive community. We’ll engage in team-based activities that highlight making thoughtful choices about where we live and how we connect with others. This will be a hands-on, fun event for children interested in building connections and strengthening our community spirit.

Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 10:00-11:30 a.m. or 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Library Classroom. This is a free event, but advance registration is required.

Attend 5 of the 6 Programs to Earn:



A Citizen City Founding Citizen Certificate

An invitation for you and your family to an exclusive Founding Citizens Preview Celebration, where you'll be among the first to experience the new Citizen City exhibit before it opens to the public.

At your first program, you'll receive your Citizen City Stamp Card. Bring it to each session to collect a stamp as you build your citizenship skills and work toward becoming one of Citizen City's very first Founding Citizens.

America 250 Movie Series: On the Basis of Sex

September 25th, 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Lights! Camera! Action! American cinema has been chronicling the American Story since the early days of silent, black and white films. As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum invites you to a series of movies that tell the stories of key events and the people who have shaped our nation.

The America 250 Movies Series continues with On the Basis of Sex, a 2018 American biographical legal drama based on the life and early cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As a young wife, mother and lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg battles the U.S. Supreme Court for gender equality and women's rights. She works with the American Civil Liberties Union to argue cases on behalf of both men and women, demonstrating that discrimination "on the basis of sex" is unconstitutional. Her trailblazing work paved the way for her to become the second woman to serve as an Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Join us for On the Basis of Sex on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the ALPLM Union Theater. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. This screening is free but advance registration is required.

On the Basis of Sex is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive content.