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Ashley Earles at BIRTH TO FIVE ILLINOIS Region 51 Connecting Families to Early Childhood Resources

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published September 5, 2026 at 12:50 PM CDT
Ashley Earles, Regional Council Manager at Birth to Five Illinois (Menard/Sangamon region) Connecting Families to Childcare, Mental Health and Early Childhood Resources.
Ashley Earles
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Birth to Five Illinois - Community Voices
Ashley Earles, Regional Council Manager at Birth to Five Illinois (Menard/Sangamon region) Connecting Families to Childcare, Mental Health and Early Childhood Resources.

Ashley Earles, Regional Council Manager at Birth to Five Illinois (Menard/Sangamon region) Connecting Families to Childcare, Mental Health and Early Childhood Resources.

From their website:

Understanding & Prioritizing Family Needs
Birth to Five Illinois works in every community in the State to:

  • Continually assess the Early Childhood programs available in each Region.
  • Understand what is available versus what local families say their children need.
  • Bring together community members and civic leaders to bridge the gap between what exists and what families need.
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Arts & Life UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership (CSPL)
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams
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