Ashley Earles at BIRTH TO FIVE ILLINOIS Region 51 Connecting Families to Early Childhood Resources
Ashley Earles, Regional Council Manager at Birth to Five Illinois (Menard/Sangamon region) Connecting Families to Childcare, Mental Health and Early Childhood Resources.
From their website:
Understanding & Prioritizing Family Needs
Birth to Five Illinois works in every community in the State to:
- Continually assess the Early Childhood programs available in each Region.
- Understand what is available versus what local families say their children need.
- Bring together community members and civic leaders to bridge the gap between what exists and what families need.