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Illinois saw a record number of visitors in 2025 | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 8, 2026 at 6:54 AM CDT
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  • 2025 saw 125 million visitors to Illinois
  • U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brook Rollins announced a plan to streamline how the USDA collects and uses farm data
  • New Canadian tariffs go into effect today and could significantly impact dairy farmers
  • An audit of DCFS found documentation lapses
  • A new state report says those living in poverty in Illinois will continue to face an "alarming increase" in challenges
  • Eastern Illinois University implementing a voluntary separation program for certain employees
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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