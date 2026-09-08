Illinois saw a record number of visitors in 2025 | First Listen
- 2025 saw 125 million visitors to Illinois
- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brook Rollins announced a plan to streamline how the USDA collects and uses farm data
- New Canadian tariffs go into effect today and could significantly impact dairy farmers
- An audit of DCFS found documentation lapses
- A new state report says those living in poverty in Illinois will continue to face an "alarming increase" in challenges
- Eastern Illinois University implementing a voluntary separation program for certain employees